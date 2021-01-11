Is Kristaps Porzingis Playing Tonight? Mavericks Star Questionable Vs Pelicans

This season, the Dallas Mavericks are already moving towards their aim of a deeper playoff run. Led by the young Luka Doncic, the Mavericks are currently at a 5-4 win-loss record. Now, as their game against the New Orleans Pelicans nears, reports are hinting at Kristaps Porzingis finally taking the court this season.

Is Kristaps Porzingis playing tonight? Porzingis questionable for the first time this season

For tomorrow's Mavs vs Pelicans game, Kristaps Porzingis listed as questionable on tonight's just released NBA injury report — Mark Followill (@MFollowill) January 11, 2021

As of now, Porzingis is listed as questionable for Monday's (Tuesday IST) game against the Pelicans. Last season, Porzingis scored 20.4 points, 9.5 rebounds and 2 blocks. Him playing with Doncic helped the Mavericks reach the playoffs last season for the first time without Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki.

Kristaps Porzingis injury

Kristaps Porzingis won't play vs. Nuggets tomorrow, but he's nearing his season debut. Rick Carlisle: "In terms of a timetable, we’re not talking weeks. We’re talking some time in the next week, week and a half, if all things continue to go well." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) January 6, 2021

Last season, Porzingis suffered a knee injury during the playoffs. While the 25-year-old tried to play, he ended up missing the last three games of the series vs Los Angeles Clippers. Eventually, he was revealed to have a torn meniscus. The forward underwent surgery in October 2020 and was expected to be back by the time the season begins.

However, as the NBA 2020-21 season opener was pushed to December 22, he was unable to make an appearance. He kept recovering as the Mavericks played on, returning to practice towards the end of December. Before his status was changed to questionable, reports had hinted at him building up his strength, soon to make his debut alongside the currently sixth-seeded Mavericks.

While the Mavericks have found their own pace in the league, Porzingis' return will help give the team a boost. With COVID-19 protocols in place, the team is already without Maxi Kleiber, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Richardson and Jalen Brunson. With Porzingis to aid Doncic, the team could bring home back-to-back wins. The Mavericks are currently on a three-game winning streak, their last victory coming after their 112-98 victory against the Orlando Magic.

NBA live stream: Mavericks vs Pelicans live stream

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

(Image credits: Kristaps Porzingis Instagram)