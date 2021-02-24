Is Kyle Lowry Playing Tonight? Raptors Star Could Return Vs Miami Heat After Thumb Injury

The Toronto Raptors are all set to face off against the Miami Heat in what promises to be an exciting clash in the NBA regular season. The game will be played at the American Airlines Arena and will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 25. However, ahead of the crunch clash, the 2019 NBA champions are sweating over the fitness of star man Kyle Lowry. Here is a look at Kyle Lowry's injury status.

Is Kyle Lowry playing tonight? Kyle Lowry return likely against Miami Heat

The Toronto Raptors are fifth in the Eastern Conference standings and are looking set for a place in the playoffs with a pct of .500. However, the franchise has had some recent injury troubles, with star man Kyle Lowry missing a chunk of games due to an injury. Lowry missed his fourth straight game against the Philadelphia 76ers last time out as the Toronto Raptors ended their three-game winning streak. The 34-year-old has been one of the star performers for Toronto this season and has shown no signs of slowing down.

New twist here as the Raptors say Kyle Lowry is questionable tonight with a sprained left thumb. Team says injury occured in the first quarter of Tuesday's game.



Yuta Watanabe ia also questionable tonight. — Steven Loung (@loung_s) February 18, 2021

Lowry is averaging 17.7 points, 6.4 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game this season and despite him being a key part of the franchise, the Raptors have found a way of working without him. Before their defeat against the 76ers, the Raptors had won their last 16 games, in which Lowry had failed to feature for the 2019 NBA champions. The Toronto Raptors have listed Lowry as questionable for the game against the Miami Heat, but the 34-year-old could return or make an appearance from the bench. The Raptors fell to a 109-102 defeat against the leaders of the Eastern Conference on Wednesday despite the best efforts of power forward Pascal Siakam and shooting guard Norman Powell, who combined for 46 points on the night.

NBA live stream: How to watch Raptors vs Heat live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Raptors vs Heat live stream will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Thursday, February 25.

