Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight? Brooklyn Nets Team News For Timberwolves Clash

The Brooklyn Nets will square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Monday, April 12. The NBA regular season clash between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 8:00 PM local time (Tuesday, April 13 at 5:30 AM local time). However, NBA fans have been curious to know whether or not Nets superstar Kyrie Irving will feature in the game against Chris Finch's side.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Any Kyrie Irving injury update?

As per reports from ESPN's Mallika Andrews, Kyrie Irving will not be playing in the game against the Timberwolves on Monday night. The Nets announced that Irving's absence is due to personal issues. However, this comes only a few days after he was ejected from the game against the Lakers. Irving and Lakers' Schroder exchanged verbal insults at each other and although none of them got physical, they were both ejected from the game.

Nets‘ Kyrie Irving is out Monday vs. Minnesota due to personal reasons. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 11, 2021

When is Kyrie Irving coming back? Kyrie Irving return date still uncertain

There Nets haven't provided a timeline on when Kyrie Irving will return to the roster. The seven-time NBA All-Star has already missed a number of games for the Nets this season. He's played in 38 of Brooklyn's 53 games for Steve Nash's side this campaign. The 29-year-old missed four games for injury maintenance this season.

He then missed two weeks in January for personal reasons and during that time away from the team, he broke the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols, which further delayed his return to game action. Irving was also fined for not following the league's COVID-19 rules. When he returned to the team, he told reporters that he "just needed a break." This season, Irving is averaging a phenomenal 27.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and six assists per game.

Nets team news for Timberwolves clash

Along with Irving, the Nets will also be without LaMarcus Aldridge, who is listed as out for a non-coronavirus-related illness. Nine-time NBA All-Star James Harden was diagnosed with a right hamstring strain last week and will not travel to Minnesota. Kevin Durant is also likely to be on a minutes restriction on Monday after having recently returned from injury.

The Brooklyn Nets are currently second in the Eastern Conference standings and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they lock horns with the Timberwolves on Monday night. The Timberwolves have the worst record in the NBA and are at the foot of the Western Conference standings.

