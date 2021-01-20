Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight? Nets Star In Line To Feature Against Cavaliers

After missing seven games, Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets. The six-time NBA All-Star spoke to media, apologising to fans for being away. Irving explained that he needed a break, and is now back to play – letting his game speak for itself. That being said, the 2016 NBA Champion is apparently set to return during Wednesday's (Thursday IST) game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Kyrie Irving apologizes to fans he disappointed by not playing. "I am back, I am happy to be back, we got some great pieces and we move on and I let my actions and my game speak for itself like I planned on doing. I just needed a pause." — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 19, 2021

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight?

As of now, there is no official statement on Irving's appearance during the game against the Cavaliers. The match is scheduled at 7:00 PM EST (Thursday, 5:30 AM IST) at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Irving also practised with the team ahead of the game.

Having violated the NBA's health and safety protocols, Irving was fined $50,000 by the league. As per ESPN's Bobby Marks, he will also be forfeiting $800,000 in salary.

Kyrie Irving vs Cavs: Is Kyrie Irving return against his former team confirmed?

So Irving's return to the Nets and debut alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden likely comes with Wednesday and Friday games in Cleveland. Irving has only returned to play once there since his trade to Boston in the summer of 2017 -- on opening night in October of that season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 18, 2021

As per ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving will come back for the Nets' back-to-back games against the Cavaliers. He added that this will be the second time since his 2017 trade that Irving will come back and play there. Before spending two seasons with the Boston Celtics, Irving played six seasons with the Cavaliers, winning the 2016 championship.

"Hopefully, we're close. I can't really give you a firm update on that," head coach Steve Nash said while talking to the New York Post about Irving's return. Nash explained that while they want him back soon, they have to make sure he is "not susceptible to unnecessary injury". The Hall of Famer spoke about Irving being a brilliant player, not worrying about him falling out of rhythm.

Nets vs Cavaliers live stream details

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

