Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight? Nets Star Likely To Play In Cavaliers Rematch

After a prolonged absence, Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets earlier this week, even featuring in the Nets' disappointing defeat to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old had missed the last seven games, five for personal reasons and two while conditioning but made a startling return despite the frustrating result. With a rematch scheduled for Friday night (Saturday IST), Kyrie Irving's availability has been put into doubt. Here's an update on the Kyrie Irving return:

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Nets star in line to feature in Cavaliers rematch

Kyrie Irving made his much-awaited return to the court in the first of two games at Cleveland against the Cavaliers. The 28-year-old had made a name for himself after winning the title with the Cavs in 2016, and returned to familiar surroundings after a seven-game absence. The game was also the first match that Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden played together for the Nets since the latter's blockbuster trade. While the NBA's latest Big 3 starred in offense, their defense was left wanting and they fell to a 147-135 defeat. Kyrie ended with 37 points on the night, while Durant scored 38 and James Harden dropped in his second triple-double as a Nets player.

▪️ @KyrieIrving drops 37 in his return and @KDTrey5 becomes the second Brooklyn Net ever with three-straight 30+ games@BeyondMeat pic.twitter.com/GeZdugBkfZ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 21, 2021

Kyrie Irving has featured in eight games for the Nets this season, scoring on an average of 28.4 points, with 4.9 rebounds and 5.8 assists. The 28-year-old was fined $50,000 for violating health and safety protocols and attending what appeared to be a family birthday party. He further lost more than $800,000 in salary for the two games he missed while in quarantine. The 28-year-old apologised to fans who may have been frustrated or disappointed by his absence and revealed that he was happy to be back.

Nets vs Cavaliers live stream: How to watch NBA live in India?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Nets vs Cavaliers live stream will begin at 6:00 AM IST on Saturday, January 23.

