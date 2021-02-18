Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight? Nets Star Listed As 'Probable' To Face Lakers

In what promises to be a thrilling encounter, the Brooklyn Nets lock horns with the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center on Thursday, February 17. The NBA regular-season game between the two giants is scheduled to commence at 10:00 PM ET (Friday, February 18 at 8:30 AM IST). However, NBA fans have now been curious to know whether or not Nets superstar Kyrie Irving will feature in the game against the reigning NBA champions.

Kyrie Irving injury update: Nets star suffering from lower back stiffness

Prior to their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, the Brooklyn Nets announced that Kyrie Irving would miss out on the encounter against Monty Williams' side. It was later confirmed that Irving was suffering from a lower back issue. Reports from ESPN's Malika Andrews claimed that Irving would sit out against the Suns due to a sore lower back. The 28-year-old has already missed nine games for the Nets this season, including seven straight games in January while he was away from the team due to personal reasons.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Irving listed as 'probable' to face Lakers

As per reports from ESPN, Kyrie Irving has been listed as 'probable' to face the Lakers. The Nets are likely to monitor Irving's back prior to the game and decide whether he will be included in the lineup. If Irving does feature in the game against the Lakers, he will return to the floor to face his former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, LeBron James.

Kyrie Irving (lower back tightness) is listed as probable against the Lakers on Thursday. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 17, 2021

However, it remains to be seen whether Nets head coach Steve Nash opts to rush Irving back into action for the crunch game. The six-time All-Star is currently averaging a career-high 28.3 points per game and is on pace to shoot a career-best 53.4 per cent from the field, as well as 44.2 per cent from three-point range. Irving dropped a season-high 40-point performance against the Sacramento Kings on Monday night.

NBA live stream: Where to watch Nets vs Lakers live?

There will be no live telecast or streaming of the game in India. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games. In the USA, the Nets vs Lakers live stream will be available on FuboTV. Live scores and updates can be found on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Image Credits - Nets Instagram