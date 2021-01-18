Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight? Nets Star Listed Questionable For Bucks Game

Having lost star player Kyrie Irving to 'personal reasons' early in the season, the Brooklyn Nets have done well to get to 8-6 in the regular season. Currently 5th in the Eastern Conference, the Nets now face the Milwaukee Bucks in their next game on January 19, at 6:00 AM IST (January 18, 7:30 PM New York time). Irving has now missed six consecutive games - against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nuggets, the NY Knicks, and the Orlando Magic, leaving fans once again asking "Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight?" Read on to find out the tentative Kyrie Irving return date and Bucks vs Nets live stream details.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. the Bucks: pic.twitter.com/LzMyBNDlRA — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 18, 2021

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Kyrie Irving return date

Having recently acquired James Harden from the Houston Rockets, the Brooklyn Nets seem to be doing well for themselves. Despite the setback of not having their first-choice point guard, the Nets are on a three-game winning streak and on track to make it four, with a home game against the Bucks tonight. As Harden acknowledged in a post after his highly successful debut in the last game, the Nets are already doing well and are still to be at full power with Irving still missing from the roster.

The Nets have not made any comments about the star's whereabouts since the much talked about Kyrie Irving partying video (now removed from Instagram) surfaced a few weeks ago. The video shows Irving partying with friends and family - and maybe even Drake - in what is believed to have been a birthday celebration for his sister. After an investigation, the NBA declared that by partying maskless with people not in the bubble, Irving had broken the COVID-19 rules of the association and thus would have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

However, with his name finally appearing in the roster as 'questionable' instead of the usual 'out', fans are hopeful that Irving will make a return in tonight's game. If for medical or other reasons he does not play tonight, Irving could at the most play in the Nets' next encounter, against the Cavaliers on January 21. Talking about the imminent return, Nets coach Steve Nash said, "Hopefully, we're close. I can't really give you a firm update on that. We do want to make sure he ramps accordingly so that he's not susceptible to unnecessary injury."

NBA live stream: How to watch Bucks vs Nets live stream in India?

None of the NBA games will be telecast live in India. Instead, fans in India will have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to access the Bucks vs Nets live stream on the NBA app or website. Bucks vs Nets live scores and updates can also be found on the NBA website and social media handles, as well as the teams' social media channels.

Image Credits: AP