Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight? Nets Superstar likely To Sit Out Vs Knicks

The Brooklyn Nets (6-6) will square off against the New York Knicks (5-6) at the Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, January 13. The NBA regular season clash between the Nets and the Knicks is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST (Thursday, January 14 at 6:00 AM IST). However, NBA fans have been eager to know whether or not Nets superstar Kyrie Irving will feature in the game against the Knicks, having not been part of their line-up since January 5.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Nets star likely to be out for game against Knicks

According to reports from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is likely to miss the crunch derby game against the New York Knicks. Irving has missed the last four games for the Nets and hasn't been part of their line-up since participating in the contest against the Utah Jazz on January 5.

Several reports have claimed that Irving is sitting out because he was upset after pro-Donald Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol last week. Irving and the Nets have not commented on those reports but head coach Steve Nash spoke to Irving and revealed that he does not want to share details about his conversation with the six-time All-Star. "I've spoken to Kyrie and he's still on personal leave", said Nash on Sunday, ahead of the Nets' game against the Thunder.

With the NBA conducting an investigation into the apparent birthday party video, not the Nets nor Kyrie Irving dictate his return date. Now, the league office can rule on possible protocol violations and mandated time away in quarantine -- based on findings. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 12, 2021

However, on Tuesday, a video in which Irving appeared to be present at a family birthday party was doing the rounds on social media. The video showed Irving smiling while dancing with his sister Asia on a confetti-covered floor and clapping as she blows out candles, but the Nets star wasn't wearing a mask while being surrounded by several other people. The league is reportedly conducting an investigation into the video of a maskless Irving and if the video is confirmed to be recent, Irving may have to quarantine in accordance with the NBA's COVID-19 guidelines.

How to watch Nets vs Knicks live stream in India?

Unlike previous seasons, the NBA games will not be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. Fans in India will have to buy an NBA League Pass to watch LIVE games on the NBA App.

