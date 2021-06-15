Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? Latest Kyrie Irving Injury Update

Halfway through the playoffs and the Brooklyn Nets have once again found themselves plagued with injuries. While the regular season saw the big three sidelined for weeks, the team might not have a second chance during the playoffs. With James Harden injured as well, Kevin Durant will have to carry the team against the Milwaukee Bucks. This has made fans wonder, 'Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs the Bucks?'

Kyrie Irving injury update: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs Bucks?

According to reports, Irving will not be playing Game 6 against the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, June 15, 8:30 PM EST (Wednesday, June 16, 6:00 AM IST) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. While Irving is not playing, the Nets will also miss James Harden.

Kyrie Irving return: When is Kyrie Irving coming back?

Kyrie Irving appeared to roll his ankle while landing on the foot of Giannis Antetokounmpo. Irving limped to the locker room on his own. pic.twitter.com/CTxMM9s4nq — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 13, 2021

Kyrie Irving's injury might just cost the Nets their spot in the NBA playoffs. During Game 4 vs the Bucks on Sunday, Irving ended up injured with an ankle sprain. He made it to the locker room, and ended up missing the rest of the game. However, it was soon announced that Irving will miss Game 5 in Brooklyn as well. Furthermore, head coach Steve Nash currently has no idea if Irving will return to play in the series or not, even after an MRI was conducted.

During Game 4, Irving landed awkwardly on Giannis Antetokounmpo's foot, rolling his ankle. Irving had 11 points and 5 rebounds in the game, which the Bucks closed out with a 107-96 win, series tied 2-2. Harden is out since Game 1, and Irving might miss the series. While Durant is capable of carrying a game, he spoke about remaining strong without the other two.

"Just go out there and run our sets and play with some pace and energy," Durant said. "Definitely wasn't planning to not have our guys at this time. But we're all pros and we have to adapt to every situation".

Harden's return also remains a cause of concern. "James is an independent case. I don't want James to be rushed back," Nash said. "If he's able to play next game or the game after, that's fantastic. If he's not, I don't want to rush him back and jeopardize doing something worse or making this a long-term injury. So we'll see. We'll have to take all of these things into account, and evaluate them and try to make a smart decision".

(Image credits: AP)