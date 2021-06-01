Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Vs Celtics? Here Is The Nets Predicted Lineup For Game 5

The Brooklyn Nets are one step away from beating the Boston Celtics and meeting the Milwaukee Bucks for the Eastern Conference semi-finals. The Nets have their Big Three on the court, dominating the Celtics. Irving, while facing some backlash after stomping the Celtics logo, dropped 39 points during the Nets 141-126 win. Here is more on whether is Kyrie Irving playing tonight and the latest Kyrie Irving injury update -

Kyrie Irving injury update: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs Celtics?

As per current reports, Irving will be playing against the Celtics. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, June 1, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, June 2, 5:00 AM IST) at the Barclays Center. Alize Johnson will be out of the game with his ankle injury.

Kyrie Irving return: When is Kyrie Irving coming back?

This postseason, Irving is averaging 24.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists. While the Nets are one win away from the semifinals against the Bucks, Irving has been on the receiving end of some backlash. After the video of Irving stomping on the Celtics logo was circulated, many believed that while Irving is a great player, this was a classless act.

Kevin Garnett did not like Kyrie Irving stomping on the Celtics logo. pic.twitter.com/R4pO9HSmUy — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 31, 2021

Irving, who played for the Celtics once, did not part on friendly terms. The fans, at the very least, do not seem to have forgotten. A fan threw a bottle at Irving as he walked through the tunnel. Fortunately, it just missed his head. The authorities acted quickly, arrested the fan and the authorities banned him for life from the TD Garden.

While many think the fan was out of line, most are against his behavior. Celtics legend Kevin Garnett also seemed to be upset over Irving's actions. "So nobody gonna say anything about Kyrie Stomping "LUCKY"?" Garnett wrote on an IG story, asking if people were going to act as if no one saw that. "You can't do that," Garnett added. He stated that he believes that it was not cool and everyone needs to do better.

"I mean, fans gotta grow up at some point," Kevin Durant said about the incident. "I know that being in the house for a year and a half got a lot of people on edge, got a lot of people stressed out. But we're not animals, we're human beings ... Grow the f*** up and enjoy the game. It's bigger than you."

Celtics, Nets predicted lineup for Game 5

Boston Celtics – Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Evan Fournier, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson

Brooklyn Nets – James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin

