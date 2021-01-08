Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Vs Grizzlies? Nets Guard Out Due To 'personal Reasons'

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, January 8 at the FedExForum Arena. The regular season game between the two teams is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST). However, fans on social media have been curious to know whether or not Nets superstar Kyrie Irving will feature in the game against the Grizzlies after missing the clash against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Nets star will not travel to Memphis with team

Earlier on Thursday, reports confirmed that Kyrie Irving will not be part of the Nets squad that makes the trip to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Friday. It was previously reported that Irving also wouldn't take part in the game against the 76ers due to personal reasons. After Thursday's game, which the Nets won 122-109, ESPN's Malika Andrews reported that Irving would not fly to Memphis with the team for their game against the Grizzlies on Friday.

Kyrie Irving is not expected to join the Nets on their flight to Memphis tonight, per a source. ‘He’s not coming’ is what I was told. BKN plays the Grizzlies Friday @TheAthleticNBA — Joe Vardon (@joevardon) January 8, 2021

The Nets will also be without two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant, who is currently in quarantine due to health and safety protocols. Durant could return for the Nets as early as Sunday.

Why is Kyrie Irving not playing against the Grizzlies? Kyrie Irving opts out from playing?

According to reports from The Athletic, Nets head coach Steve Nash hadn't heard from Irving leading up to tip-off prior to the 76ers game. Nash then reached out to the 28-year-old and although sources revealed that Irving was feeling 'ok' his timetable to return is unclear. Although its still unknown why Irving is out and was unresponsive to his head coach, as of Thursday evening; however, repots claim the events of the last 48 hours could have played a factor.

On Tuesday, prosecutors decided not to charge the police officer who shot Jacob Blake, leaving him paralyzed. The shooting took place on August 23, 2020, three months after George Floyd died while being violently restrained by police officers in Minneapolis.

Last summer, Irving was against the league restarting in the bubble amid the racial injustice and led a call of more than 80 players in June ahead of the restart. He advocated for players to focus on social injustices following Floyd's death.

NBA live: How to watch Nets vs Grizzlies live?

In the USA, the Nets vs Grizzlies live stream will be available on YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription.

There will be no live telecast of the game in India. Fans in India will have to purchase an NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Image Credits - Nets Instagram