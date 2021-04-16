Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Vs Hornets? Nets Roster News Latest Ahead Of Friday Game

The Brooklyn Nets are set to meet the Charlotte Hornets on Friday (Saturday IST). The team played against the Philadelphia 76ers last, losing 117-123 without Kevin Durant and James Harden. While he was out earlier due to some personal reasons, the Kyrie Irving return will be mostly against the Hornets.

Kyrie Irving return: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight vs Hornets?

As of now, the answer to the 'Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight?' query is yes. The game will be on Friday, 7:30 PM (Saturday, 5:00 AM IST) at the Barclays Center. However, the team will be playing without Tyler Johnson, Blake Griffin, James Harden and Kevin Durant. While Durant was back after a month-long hiatus due to his hamstring injury, he will be resting against the Hornets.

MEDICAL UPDATE: James Harden underwent an MRI earlier today which revealed a right hamstring strain. Harden will continue to rehab the hamstring and will be re-evaluated in approximately 10 days. pic.twitter.com/Up1TXYaahQ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) April 6, 2021

Harden, like Durant, will be out for several games due to his hamstring injury.

Kyrie Irving injury update: When is Kyrie Irving coming back?

Earlier this season, Irving ended up missing a few games due to various injuries and COVID-19 protocols. Now, with Harden and Durant injured and sidelined, Irving will have to lead the team against the Hornets. While the Nets have acquired an assortment of players this seasons, their big three have played together only a handful of times together.

Kyrie Irving tonight



- 37 pts | 59% FG

- 9 assists

- 3 rebounds

- 2 steals

- 1 block



Ramadan Kyrie in full effect pic.twitter.com/lkFE0e2cf6 — SextonsGOAT Ramadan Day 3 (@cavsplswinn) April 15, 2021

Now, while the Nets are shorthanded, the Hornets will also play with a depleted roster. The Hornets have been showing some consistency this season and will look to snap their three-game losing streak. "The standard is the standard here," Hornets head coach James Borrego said. "Bring your best every single day. ... It's just going to be a challenge".

"This season is so many games and so many things thrown at us to continually dig deep," Nets head coach Steve Nash said.

Durant also spoke about the team, speaking about how they want everyone to be healthy as the Kyrie Irving injury news has delighted the team. "We grew as a team, and (our reserves) learned some things out there playing against a high-level playoff team," Irving said after their loss against the 76ers, dropping 37 points.

NBA standings

With 37 wins and 18 losses, the Nets are currently ranked second in the Eastern Conference.

