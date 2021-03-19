Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Vs Magic? Kyrie Irving Injury Update On Sore Right Groin

Currently, the Brooklyn Nets' 'Big Three' is down to one, as only James Harden remains in the roster with both Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant out with injuries. While Durant might miss some more time, the Kyrie Irving return is sooner than expected. The Brooklyn Nets will face the Orlando Magic next on Friday, 7:00 PM EST (Saturday, 5:30 AM IST) at the Amway Center. So the question arises - Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight?

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight?

Kyrie Irving is currently listed as day-to-day, and will mostly miss the team's game against the Magic. So the 'When is Kyrie Irving coming back?' answer is not Friday.

Kyrie Irving injury update

Kyrie Irving return: When is Kyrie Irving coming back?

A few hours before the Nets game against the Indiana Pacers, the Kyrie Irving injury status was right groin soreness. Head coach Steve Nash even addressed the situation, later on, stating that he does not think the Kyrie Irving injury update will keep the 2016 NBA Champion away for long. “He just was feeling something a little bit,” Nash said, adding that it was a precautionary thing as they don't want it to get worse.

Steve Nash provides an update on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/XxEJao0HgQ — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 17, 2021

Blake Griffin will also miss the game because of the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Durant, on the other hand, has not played since February 15 now. On Wednesday, Nash spoke about Durant's injury, adding that it might be weeks before he returns. "We're monitoring it and expect him to make a full recovery," Nash said. "And hopefully it won't be too long. But he's probably got a couple weeks of ramp-up left".

As per reports, scans revealed more bleeding than the team expected. Before his injury, Durant was averaging 29 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. While Durant's injury has sidelined him for week, the team is holding on, winning 11 of their last 12 games. The Big Three, however, have played only a handful of games together.

While Durant and Irving remain ruled out, the Nets are favourites to win the 2021 NBA title. After their last 124-115 win over the Pacers, the team is looking at seven straight wins if they beat the Magic. James Harden is slowly settling in with the team, currently averaging 25.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game while shooting 47.6% from the field.

