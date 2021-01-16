Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Vs Magic? Nets star To Miss Sixth Consecutive Game

The Brooklyn Nets will square off against the Orlando Magic at the Barclays Center on Saturday, January 16 in the NBA. The regular-season game between the Nets and the Magic is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET (Sunday, January 17 at 4:30 AM IST). However, NBA fans have been curious to know whether or not Nets guard Kyrie Irving will feature in the game after completing his five-day quarantine.

ALSO READ: Is Kyrie Irving Willing To Sit Out For The ENTIRE NBA 2021 Season After Anger At Nets?

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight? Brooklyn Nets star to sit out vs Magic?

Kyrie Irving has missed five games in a row for the Nets after citing 'personal reasons' but on Monday, was spotted at his sister's indoor birthday party without wearing a mask. Following an investigation into the matter, the NBA imposed a $50,000 fine on Irving after he violated the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Irving was then forced to self-isolate for five days and the league also confirmed that he will forfeit his salary for the two games he missed during his five-day quarantine.

ALSO READ: NBA Scores: Rockets Win First Game Without Harden In 9 Years, Warriors Lose To Nuggets

Sources: Kyrie Irving will be out due to health and safety protocols for Saturday’s game against Orlando.



While Irving has expressed a desire to return, sources say, the extensive time away from the court requires a period of ramping up basketball activities. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 15, 2021

According to reports from ESPN, Irving will be available for selection if he tests negative for COVID-19 on Saturday - when his quarantine period ends - but he is still unlikely to feature in the game against the Orlando Magic later that day. As per reports from Malika Andrews, Irving has expressed "a desire to return" but will not play in the Nets' game against the Magic on January 16. At the time of writing, Irving is listed as 'out' for the game against Orlando on Saturday.

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Status Report for tomorrow's game vs. the Magic: pic.twitter.com/76ZHmGAdgb — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 15, 2021

Kyrie Irving injury update: Is Kyrie Irving injured?

Irving hasn't been part of Brooklyn's lineup since participating against the Utah Jazz on January 5. Ever since citing his absence for 'personal reasons', Irving has missed games against the Sixers, the Grizzlies, the Thunder, the Nuggets and the Knicks. However, there have been no reports which suggest that he is injured.

Reports have claimed Irving opted to sit out for a few games because he was upset after pro-Donald Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol. However, Irving and the Nets have not commented on those reports.

ALSO READ: NBA Fines Irving $50,000 For Health, Safety Violations

Irving has averaged 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 50.4 per cent from the field and 42.6 per cent from 3-point range this season. He's played in seven of the 13 Nets games so far. The Nets have won seven and lost six games this season and are currently fifth in the Eastern Conference standings.

ALSO READ: Kyrie Irving Fined $50,000 By NBA For Partying And Violating Protocols, Fans React

Image Credits - Nets Instagram