Is Kyrie Irving Playing Tonight Vs Spurs? Kyrie Irving Injury Report

Already qualified for the NBA playoffs, the Brooklyn Nets only have three regular-season games left. Kyrie Irving, who has been leading the team alongside Kevin Durant, might not play the next game vs the San Antonio Spurs. The team is also without James Harden, who is out with his hamstring injury.

Kyrie Irving injury update: Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight?

According to recent reports, Irving might not play against the San Antonio Spurs. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, 8:00 PM EST (Thursday, May 13, 5:30 AM IST) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Though the extent of Irving's recent injury is not clear, the team will be missing James Harden and Chris Chiozza.

Kyrie Irving return: When is Kyrie Irving coming back?

During the Nets game against the Chicago Bulls, Irving was ruled out after taking a blow to his head. In the third quarter, Bulls centre Nikola Vucevic accidentally elbowed Irving in the face as both aimed for a rebound. Irving was on the floor for some time before players and trainers got him off the court. He walked off the court and was immediately ruled out by the Nets.

Whole Nets team went to check in on Kyrie after getting elbowed in the face by Vucevic pic.twitter.com/olWTw0BIs7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 12, 2021

On the other hand, James Harden has been sidelined since April. While the team's playoff spot is confirmed, they are currently competing against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are currently ranked second, the Brooklyn Nets trailing at third place.

James Harden, on his end, is aiming to return soon. "Very confident," he said about his return by the playoffs. "I guess the mark that I have to hit is the work that I did today. I have a couple of those without any feeling. That's pretty much the mark". The Nets star has been feeling good after drills and is also working on his speed and direction.

NBA playoffs bracket

Eastern Conference

(Q) Philadelphia 76ers (No.1) vs Charlotte Hornets (No. 8)

(Q) Brooklyn Nets (No. 2) vs Boston Celtics (No. 7)

(Q) Milwaukee Bucks (No. 3) vs New York Knicks (No. 6)

(Q) Miami Heat (No. 4) vs Atlanta Hawks (No. 5)

Western Conference

(Q) Utah Jazz (No. 1) vs Golden State Warriors (No. 8)

(Q) Phoenix Suns (No. 2) vs Los Angeles Lakers (No. 7)

(Q) Los Angeles Clippers (No. 3) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 6)

(Q) Denver Nuggets (No. 4) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 5)

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram)