Is Lakers Roster In Trouble? Marc Gasol Irked With Andre Drummond Trade

Before Andre Drummond was signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, Marc Gasol started all the games as the centre. However, the Marc Gasol Lakers dynamic seems to be in trouble, especially after Drummond started in his stead. As per recent reports, the Lakers roster might have some issues as Gasol remains unhappy with the current role.

After an Andre Drummond trade was not finalized, the Cleveland Cavaliers bought out his contract. He signed with the Lakers as a free agent, hoping to elevate their defence and work with the team while Anthony Davis and LeBron James remain sidelined. However, the signing changes the Marc Gasol Lakers role.

On Friday (Saturday morning IST), Gasol admitted that he is questioning his place with the team after the Andre Drummond trade from the buyout market. The Lakers already have Montrezl Harrell on the team, and will now have Gasol on the team. "I think there's an 'if' -- 'if' they need you. And it's a big 'if,'" Gasol said while speaking of head coach Frank Vogel. "You're not Plan A right now. You're Plan C, D. ... You have to accept it because that's your job. And that's what you sign up to do. It's never easy to accept that".

Vogel spoke about Gasol, adding that people need to understand that he is a good player. He added that they will play their most important players, and Gasol will help lead them to their two-peat. "Obviously Andre coming along gives us the depth. But we're going to need all three of those guys". As per Vogel, Gasol dominated the game just by dropping five points.

Earlier, Gasol had spoken about his time with the Lakers, stating that things in the NBA change quickly. However, he added that he is committed to the team, though it is a hard pill to swallow. "It's never easy on a player. As a basketball player, you want to play. You want to contribute, especially when you made that commitment for that reason. But, we'll see".

