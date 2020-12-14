Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight? NBA Star Could Set Court Alight Despite Lukewarm Debut

The NBA pre-season has offered the best chance for fans to assess players and the opposition while keeping an eye out for the rookies. With the NBA summer league called off due to a shortened offseason and the coronavirus protocols, the rookies are directly thrown into NBA action, with Lamelo Ball amongst the many to look out for. The 19-year-old prodigy featured for his new franchise for the first time on Sunday and could make an appearance for the Charlotte Hornets again on Monday.

LaMelo Ball vs Raptors: Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight?

LaMelo Ball received his first taste of NBA action in Charlotte Hornets first pre-season game against the Toronto Raptors. The 19-year-old made some dazzling moves, picking out his teammates at will, but failed to convert his chances. LaMelo is already a transcendent passer at the age of 19 and has the potential to be one of the best passers in NBA, with the No.3 draft pick showcasing that he is a more advanced half-court creator than brother Lonzo. Ball shot eight on the night, five from the field and three from the line but failed to convert of any those. Nonetheless, the 19-year-old is likely to feature from the bench again, as he settled into the NBA. LaMelo featured for 16 minutes on Sunday night, assisting four times while accumulating 10 rebounds.

According to multiple reports, LaMelo Ball has signed a contract worth approximately $35.6 million with the Charlotte Hornets for four years. However, Spotrac states that only $16,071,720 of the contact is guaranteed. His annual salary will be $8,035,860. The 19-year-old was picked by the Hornets as the No.3 overall pick in the NBA 2020 Draft. Thus, LaMelo and his brother, Lonzo, became the first set of brothers to both be drafted in the top 3 of the NBA draft. Lonzo plies his trade for the New Orleans Pelicans, having being involved in a trade for Anthony Davis after being drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers.

Raptors vs Hornets live stream details

Indian fans can watch the Raptors vs Hornets live stream on the NBA App. However, an NBA league pass subscription is needed to access the content. In Canada, the Raptors game can be streamed on SN, while NBA TV or Fox Sports Southeast will stream the game in the USA. The game will begin at 5:30 AM IST on Tuesday, December 15.

(Image Courtesy: Hornets Instagram)