Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight Vs Knicks? LaMelo Ball Injury Update

The Charlotte Hornets will go up against the New York Knicks on Tuesday (Wednesday, as per Indian timings). The Hornets have been average so far in the tournament, considering most of their top scorers are out due to injury. The Hornets have struggled offensively, averaging only 101.5 points per game in their last five matchups. However, despite the absence of players like Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball, the Hornets bested Portland Trail Blazers (109-101) in their last outing and ending their four-game losing run.

Terry Rozier was the top scorer of the night, adding 34 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds on the table. Apart from that, PJ Washington had 23 points and eight rebounds, while Miles Bridges added 19 points, including two highlight-reel dunks, for the Hornets. Carmelo Anthony was the top scorer for the Portland Trail Blazers, adding 24 points, two assists and three rebounds.

LaMelo Ball injury update: LaMelo Ball return

Even though the Charlotte Hornets shined in their last outings, many fans missed LaMelo Ball, who is currently recovering from a wrist injury. Ball, who was the clear frontrunner for Rookie of the Year, fractured his right wrist while facing Los Angeles Lakers in late March. Afterwards, LaMelo was examined in New York by Dr Michelle Carlson and underwent surgery.

When is LaMelo Ball coming back: Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight?

The LaMelo Ball return is not certain for the upcoming game against the New York Knicks as the player is currently recovering from his injury. Earlier, it was revealed that Ball recently underwent a CT scan and his cast has been removed. Later, the Hornets announced that the rookie "has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity," but are yet to confirm his return date.

OFFICIAL: LaMelo Ball underwent further evaluation on his right wrist today in New York City. Ball’s cast was removed and a CT scan confirmed the wrist has healed. He has been cleared to return to individual basketball activity. https://t.co/as0A73uvHL | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/Q6KWfX9atG — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) April 20, 2021

Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight? NBA standings update

The Charlotte Hornets are currently at the eighth spot of the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Terry Rozier and team have played 56 games so far in the tournament, winning and losing 28 games each. The New York Knicks, on the other hand, are at the sixth spot of the table with a win-loss record of 31-27.

LaMelo Ball injury update: Charlotte Hornets and New York Knicks injury report

Charlotte Hornets: Both Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball are sidelined with ankle and wrist injuries, respectively. Gordon Hayward is set to stay absent for the next few weeks due to his foot injury, while Nate Darling is dealing with an ankle injury.

New York Knicks: Alec Burks is out indefinitely due to COVID-19 protocols, while John Henson will miss the game due to a calf issue. Meanwhile, Mitchell Robinson is listed as doubtful after undergoing foot surgery.

Image Source: AP