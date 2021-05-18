Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight Vs Pacers? Hornets Injury Report For Play-in

For a few weeks, the Charlotte Hornets played without LaMelo Ball in the lineup. He injured his wrist, worrying many about his status for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. However, the rookie made his way back to the court in May and is once again a top contender for the Rookie of the Year.

LaMelo Ball injury update: Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight vs Pacers?

According to recent reports, LaMelo Ball will be playing the play-in game vs the Pacers. The game is scheduled on Tuesday, May 18, 6:30 PM EST (Wednesday, May 19, 4:00 AM IST) at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Downtown Indianapolis, Indiana, United States. While the Hornets will be playing without Gordon Hayward, the Indiana Pacers will be short-handed as even Domantas Sabonis remains on day-to-day status.

LaMelo Ball return: When is LaMelo Ball coming back?

Ball returned to the game in May, having missed over a month due to his injury. While Ball being on the team does help the team, the Hornets need to come back from their skid. Ball's performance has drawn the necessary attention this season, which has earned him a proper chance at the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Preview

As the Charlotte Hornets enter the play-in as the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference, the Pacers now have home advantage for Tuesday night's game. Now, one has to see if the advantage actually helps the Pacers inch closer to the playoffs, having won only 13 games at home.

We're headed to Indiana! ✈️ Tune in tomorrow at 6:30pm on @NBAonTNT and @wfnz for all the action as we fight for a Playoff spot.#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pNDYL9hxet — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) May 17, 2021

"We're home in front of our fans, so that's going to be a lot of fun," Sabonis said after their 125-113 win over the Toronto Raptors. "The goal was to win (Sunday) and get that homecourt advantage and now we've got a day to prepare". Sabonis has been leading the team, averaging 20.3 points this season.

"The injuries that have decimated our team have kind of forced me into a (new) role," TJ McConnell said, playing instead of Malcolm Brogdon – out with a hamstring injury. "I'm always going to get people the ball and get into the lane and look for them, but ... it's made me look to score more".

The Hornets, on the other hand, lost some of their momentum towards the end and will face the Pacers after a five-in-a-row loss. "This one stinks, but Tuesday night's a new season. ... That's the beauty of it," Charlotte coach James Borrego, hoping for a triumph after the 115-110 loss vs the Washington Wizards.

"Everybody's down right now, but we've got another one," LaMelo Ball said.

(Image credits: LaMelo Ball Instagram)