Is LaMelo Ball Playing Tonight Vs Raptors? Hornets Star To Start In First NBA Game?

With a Charlotte Hornets vs Toronto Raptors game lined up, fans are excited about seeing LaMelo Ball on the court. Ball, who was the No.3 Draft pick this year, is probably one of the most-anticipated rookies this year. Having played with the Illawarra Hawks in the Australian NBL, Ball comes with some prior experience, making him an important asset for the Hornets.

Is LaMelo Ball playing tonight? LaMelo Ball first game to be against the Raptors?

Ball, 19, will mostly make his debut against the Raptors. As per reports, the young star has impressed people in the team, and could even secure a spot on the starting lineup. While head coach James Borrego did not focus on the starting lineup, he is definitely impressed with Ball's skills on the court. "I don’t anticipate him seeing anything he hasn’t seen before," confident that Ball is ready for his NBA run.

As per reports, Ball and Gordon Hayward could be used in rotation. Before the season begins, the team could try a couple of combinations before deciding on a final lineup before the 2020-21 season. Devonte' Graham also spoke about Ball, stating that the guy asks as a lot of questions, which is good.

.@GordonHayward on what #3 overall draft pick LaMelo Ball (@MELOD1P) brings to the @hornets.



The 2020-21 NBA season tips off December 22nd #KiaTipOff20 pic.twitter.com/KGvHWacD71 — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2020

Per reports, Ball has signed a contract worth approximately $35.6 million with the Charlotte Hornets for four years. However, Spotrac states that only $16,071,720 of the contact is guaranteed. His annual salary will be $8,035,860.

Sources are saying LaMelo Ball has been impressing coaches in scrimmages and could clinch a spot on the starting lineup! pic.twitter.com/s4lDfAIueO — Lameloelite (@lameloelite) December 7, 2020

Raptors vs Hornets live stream details

Time – 5:30 AM IST (7:00 PM EST)

Date: Sunday, December 13 (December 12 EST)

Venue: Spectrum Centre, Charlotte

India

Indian fans can watch the Raptors vs Hornets live stream on the NBA App. However, an NBA league pass subscription is needed to access the content.

USA and Canada

In Canada, the Raptors game can be streamed on SN, while NBA TV or Fox Sports Southeast will stream the game in the USA.

NBA pre-season schedule

The NBA releases its pre-season schedule from Dec. 11 to Dec. 19 pic.twitter.com/U5a4aFv42x — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 27, 2020

(Image credits: LaMelo Ball Instagram)