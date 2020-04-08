The Debate
Is LeBron James On Steroids? Find Out More About Rumours Featuring The Lakers Star

Basketball News

Is LeBron James on steroids? Find out if the rumours of the Lakers superstar being on any performance-enhancing drugs is true or just utter nonsense.

is lebron james on steroids

LeBron James has been performing at the highest level for a long time now. Having starred for the Cleveland Cavaliers next to Kyrie Irving a couple of years ago, the NBA superstar made the move to LA Lakers following the departure of Kobe Bryant from the franchise. The Lakers star has been one of the top performers in the NBA this season before the league was suspended last month due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it is no secret that LeBron James has been accused of using Performance Enhancing Drugs (PEDs) to keep up his consistent displays on the court at various points in his career. So is LeBron James on steroids? Has Lebron tested positive for steroids?

Also Read | Kobe Bryant labeled himself the greatest of all time, ahead of Michael Jordan and LeBron James

LeBron James stats

Throwback to when LeBron James and Dwayne Wade starred for Cleveland

Also Read | Warriors increase donation to $1.4 million to part-time employees during NBA hiatus

Is LeBron James on steroids? Lebron tested positive for steroids?

For now, there is no concrete proof that LeBron James is, or has been, on any sort of PEDs or steroids. Over the course of his long and distinguished career, the NBA superstar has shown certain behavioural and physical traits that are in tandem with a person who is on steroids. His receding hairline, lack of judgement and aggressive behaviour on the basketball court has raised doubts and forced fans to ask the question 'Is LeBron James on steroids?'

Also Read | Lakers net profit $115.4 million in 2016-17, Pistons lost $63 million: Report

LeBron James stats for 2019-20 NBA season

Also Read | Carmelo Anthony recalls how LeBron James saved his life when he was drowning 

Lakers star Lebron James on steroids? LeBron James banned from NBA?

There would be no truth in claiming that the Lakers star is on PEDs because there is no evidence to back that claim. However, Pistons star Derrick Rose had admitted that the use of PEDs in the NBA is a growing concern amongst players. Could the NBA and media have protected LeBron James' alleged steroid use? 

Also Read | LeBron James skills academy in 2007 had future stars like Kemba Walker, DeMar DeRozan

First Published:
