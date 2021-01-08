Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Lakers Star Expected To Play Against Bulls

The Los Angeles Lakers, currently 6-3, will face the Chicago Bulls for their game on Friday night. While LeBron James' availability was questionable due to his ankle injury, the 36-year-old icon played his previous games. The Bulls are currently ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference, having won four out of nine games.

Is LeBron James playing tonight?

As of now, James will be playing against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, 10:00 PM EST (Saturday, 8:30 AM IST). While James was listed as questionable, he was apparently cleared to play before their game against the Memphis Grizzlies. However, while the four-time NBA champion was evaluated on a day-to-day basis, he is yet to miss a game during the 2020-21 season.

On the other hand, while Alex Caruso will most likely play against the Spurs, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is listed as out.

LeBron James injury update

Frank Vogel on LeBron James' status with his ankle injury: "Some mild soreness in his ankle, but he's plenty healthy to play. We'll continue to have him on the injury report as long as there's some of that soreness..." pic.twitter.com/047ug2ghDM — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) January 1, 2021

LeBron James points

LeBron drives and spins it off the glass... he’s up to 24 PTS, 11 AST at the end of the 3rd.pic.twitter.com/tAistwelZE — NBA (@NBA) January 8, 2021

Despite his minor ankle injury, James has averaged 23.5 points in the last ten games. This season, James is averaging 24.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 7.9 assists per games. His highest of the season – 29 points – came during the team's 115-107 loss against the Damian Lillard-led Portland Trail Blazers. He scored 27 during their last 118-109 loss against the San Antonio Spurs.

With the Capitol protests taking over this week, James and other NBA players have been vocal about their views on the subject. However, following his 'Do you understand' shirt, James has also received backlash on social media as people point out James is probably one of the most privileged black people in the country.

Lakers vs Bulls live stream

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

