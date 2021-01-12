Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Lakers Star Likely To Play Despite Ankle Troubles

The Los Angeles Lakers have regained their spot at the top of the Western Conference standings after their thumping win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. The Lakers look set to continue their last season's heroics that saw them end their decade long wait for the NBA Championship. LeBron James has become the focal point of the franchise since his move in 2018, however, questions have been raised on his availability for the second game vs the Rockets. Here's a look at the LeBron James injury update.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? LeBron James questionable for Rockets second leg

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers last had an injury-free roster on their opening night defeat against their LA rivals, the Clippers but since then issues have steadily crept up on their roster. Ever since the opening night, star player LeBron James has been listed as questionable, with his progress from an ankle injury monitored on a day-to-day business. While last year's NBA Finals MVP hasn't recovered completely from his ankle issue, the 35-year-old has managed to feature in all 11 games so far this campaign.

Further, LeBron James' ankle issues haven't hindered his performances, and the Lakers star has been in fine form so far, combining well with Anthony Davis and new signings Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell. James was in fine form against Houston last time out, scoring 18 points while laying seven rebounds and assists each. The 35-year-old has averaged 24 points per game this season, with 8.3 rebounds and 7.7 assists in 11 games. The Lakers star would hope that he can continue his good form in their second game against James Harden and the Rockets as they look to consolidate their lead at the top of the Western Conference standings.

NBA live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Rockets live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Lakers vs Rockets game will begin at 6:30 AM IST on Wednesday, January 13.

