Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Lakers Star 'Questionable' Due To Ankle Injury

The Memphis Grizzlies will square off against the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time in a space of three days at the FedExForum Arena. The NBA regular-season game between the Grizzlies and the Lakers is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM ET (Wednesday, 6:30 AM IST) on Tuesday, January 6. However, the defending NBA champions are sweating on the fitness of their talisman, LeBron James, who is currently 'questionable' for the rematch against the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers star listed as 'questionable' to face Grizzlies

The opening night of the 2020-21 NBA season was the last time the Lakers didn’t have a single name on their injury report. Since then, LeBron James has been listed in every game. The four-time NBA champion suffered a mild sprain on his left ankle during the opening night defeat against the Clippers. LeBron was determined not to miss the Lakers’ game on Christmas Day and was brought into the line-up to face the Mavericks. However, the 36-year-old only managed to re-aggravate his ankle issue in the process.

LeBron has been listed as 'questionable' for the Lakers since their road trip began but he has still played every game for the Lakers this season. There has also been concern from fans over LeBron James as the Lakers had the shortest offseason in NBA history, having clinched the NBA championship in October 2020.

LeBron James ankle injury: Frank Vogel hints James will play against Grizzlies

On Monday, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that although LeBron is still dealing with soreness in his ankle - meaning he’ll remain on the injury report - the star guard will be able to continue to play through the pain. This means that LeBron is likely to be named in the starting line-up for the Lakers' game against the Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Despite his injury, LeBron scored 22 points with 13 rebounds and 8 assists in 32 minutes against the Grizzlies on Sunday. He is averaging 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists while shooting 49.3% from the field this season. The Lakers have back-to-back games at the end the week and might consider handing James a break on Thursday or Friday.

Image Credits - Lakers Twitter