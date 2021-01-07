Is LeBron James Playing Tonight? Lakers Star Regains Fitness After Ankle Injury

The Los Angeles Lakers have grown synonymous with LeBron James since the NBA legend moved to the city from Cleveland in 2018. The 35-year-old has been an instrumental presence in their team and was a key feature in their win over the Memphis Grizzlies last time out. However, questions have been raised on his availability for the game vs the San Antonio Spurs, especially as he continues to recover from a knock.

Also Read: NBA Scores: 76ers Weather Beal Storm, Giannis Leads Bucks' Surge, PG Clips Curry's Wings

Is LeBron James playing tonight? LeBron James injury casts shadow over Lakers' Staples return

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers had an injury-free roster on their opening night defeat against their LA rivals Clippers but since then issues have steadily crept up on their roster. Ever since, star player LeBron James has been listed as questionable, with his progress from an ankle injury monitored on a day-to-day business. The 35-year-old hasn't missed a game this season due to the injury, while head coach Frank Vogel has seemingly managed to play around his ankle troubles.

Also Read: Bronny James Might Be Actively Posting Online Through Secret TikTok Account

Nonetheless, LeBron James' ankle issues haven't halted his performances, and the Finals MVP was again on top form against the Memphis Grizzlies, scoring 26 points along with 11 rebounds and seven assists. LeBron in total averaged 23.9 points in eight games this season, with 8.9 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game. The 35-year-old was in top form against the Spurs in their matchups earlier this season, scoring 26 points each in both the games, as the Lakers romped to wins in both. LeBron James is likely to play on Thursday night, despite concerns surrounding the fitness of fellow teammate Anthony Davis.

Also Read: Giannis Reacts On US Capitol Violence: "I Cannot Imagine My Kid Going Through What I See"

What is LeBron James career-high points?

LeBron James has a career-high of 61 points scored against the Charlotte Hornets dating back to his days at the Miami Heat. His best points-haul at the Lakers came in his first season at the Lakers, scoring 51 points, against the Heat in 2018. The 35-year-old has had 13 instances of crossing 50 points in a game but has crossed 60 points only once.

Also Read: LeBron James Receives Death Threat From NBA Fan For February Game Vs Brooklyn Nets

NBA live stream: How to watch Lakers vs Spurs live stream?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Lakers vs Spurs game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Friday, January 8.

(Image Courtesy: NBA.com)