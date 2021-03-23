Is LeBron James Playing Tonight ? Lakers Star Ruled Out Of Pelicans Clash

The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to restore their campaign back on track after suffering back to back defeats ahead of their clash against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. The defending champions had bounced to winning ways following the All-Star break but saw their four-match streak end with back to back defeats against the Atlanta Hawks and the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers' resurrection plans have been thrown into major doubt following the LeBron James injury, who missed the last game due to injury. Here's the LeBron James injury update:

Is LeBron James playing tonight? When is LeBron James coming back?

LeBron James has been ruled out for a significant period as the Los Angeles Lakers prepare for their trip to the Smoothie King Center to face off against the New Orleans Pelicans. The 36-year-old had ended up leaving the game against the Hawks after he twisted his ankle during the second quarter after a clash with Solomon Hill. James pulled himself out of the game and according to ESPN, was later diagnosed with a high ankle sprain following an MRI. Although there is no specific timeline for the NBA legend's return, a high ankle sprain is often a multiweek injury. The Lakers themselves are yet to announce a LeBron James return date, and the MVP contender is listed as unavailable for the game.

The injury is a huge blow to the defending champions, who are also without star man Anthony Davis. The Lakers have been off the pace since Davis was ruled out with an Achilles injury, and losing James will further add to coach Frank Vogel's problems. Davis isn't expected to be re-evaluated until late next week and would need to ramp up his conditioning before returning to game action and the Lakers are looking at a multi-week spell with both Davis and LeBron ruled out. The defending champions hold only a 2.5 game advantage over sixth seed Portland Trail Blazers and could find themselves well outside the top five seeds by the time James returns. The Lakers are however unlikely to rush back the 36-year-old especially after the Davis injury, and his importance to the team's plans in the playoffs.

NBA live stream: Where to watch Lakers vs Pelicans?

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Lakers vs Pelicans live stream will begin at 5:00 AM IST on Wednesday, March 24. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers Instagram)