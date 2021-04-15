Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Celtics? LeBron James Injury Update Revealed

LeBron James has been out for weeks now, slowly working his way back after a high ankle sprain. The Los Angeles Lakers have been playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis, and are expected to return soon. While Davis has been out for longer, both players are said to be making their return around the same time. So here is more on the LeBron James return and whether is LeBron James playing tonight.

LeBron James return: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs the Celtics?

No, James will not be playing against the Boston Celtics on Thursday, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, 7:30 AM IST). The game is scheduled at the Staples Center in LA. Apart from the LeBron James injury, the Lakers will also be missing Markieff Morris and Jared Dudley.

LeBron James injury update: When is LeBron James coming back?

James, who was in line for another MVP award in his career after the title, was scoring 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game. The Lakers have been affected without their two star players, struggling to secure straight wins. However, they have won two of their last three encounters.

Davis can apparently return to play in the next 10 to 14 days. LeBron James, according to ESPN's Arian Wojnarowski, might follow. Before Davis' injury, he was averaging 22.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Davis has been sidelined since February 16. While he was supposed to return in four weeks or so, a follow-up examination revealed that Davis would end up missing two more weeks with his strained calf and Achilles tendinosis.

While the Lakers might not be ready to get the duo back unless they are completely healed, James and Davis are itching to return to the court. James, per reports, has been waking up as early as 5:00 AM to rehab and aim towards an early return. "The weatherman says the weather is changing soon and it predicts a thunderstorm is coming," James wrote in an IG post, adding that everyone needs to prepare and taking proper caution.

NBA standings

With 34 wins and 21 losses, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently ranked fifth in the Western Conference. The Utah Jazz lead the league and the West, followed by the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers, Denver Nuggets. the Portland Trail Balzers and Dallas Mavericks rank below the Lakers.

The Celtics, on the other hand, are ranked fifth in the Eastern Conference. The Philadelphia 76ers lead the East, followed by the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Atltanta Hawks. The New York Knicks are ranked sixth, while the Miami Heat are seventh.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)