Is Lebron James Playing Tonight Vs Clippers? Lakers Star Key As Title Defence Begins

The NBA season kicks off on Tuesday (Wednesday IST) with defending champions Los Angeles Lakers beginning their defence against cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers. The two teams played against each other in the pre-season, with the Lakers sealing bragging rights on both occasions. However, things are likely to get trickier when they meet at Staples Center on December 22, with the official action beginning after the shortest offseason in NBA history.

Lakers vs Clippers: Is LeBron James playing tonight?

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers defeated a near full-strength Clippers in the pre-season twice despite the absence of star players LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The latter has been the crown jewel of the franchise, having sealed the championship win last year, winning the NBA Finals MVP in the process. Fans are excited to see the 35-year-old officially back in action, and the idea of an in-form LeBron James against the Clippers further adds to the occasion. LeBron James was used sparingly by head coach Frank Vogel in the pre-season, but the former Cleveland Cavaliers star is likely to be in the centre of things on Tuesday night.

Target practice for Bron & Brow 🎯🎯



(📺: @SpectrumSN) pic.twitter.com/l3cKt6FJQS — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 19, 2020

James featured for a combined 40 minutes across two games against the Phoenix Suns, scoring 31 points with six assists and 10 rebounds. With Frank Vogel having his full squad available for the Lakers vs Clippers game including LeBron, one can expect the defending champions to seal the bragging rights, having failed to do so in the regular season last year. Lebron James played 67 games in the regular season, averaging 25.3 points per game along with 7.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists. The 35-year-old took his game up a notch in the postseason, averaging 27.6 points with 10.8 rebounds and 8.8 assists.

NBA live stream

Fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Lakers vs Clippers game will begin at 8:30 AM IST on Wednesday, December 25.

(Image Courtesy: Lakers Instagram)