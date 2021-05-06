Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Clippers? LeBron James Injury Update

LeBron James' return to the court is not going to plan for the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA icon was out with this high ankle sprain for weeks, before making his much-awaited return. However, James ended up suffering from a sore ankle two games in, exiting before the game came to an end. With the NBA teams fighting for the last playoff spot, the Lakers have found themselves in a difficult spot.

LeBron James injury update: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs the Clippers?

As of now, James has been officially ruled out during the Clippers game. The Lakers will also be playing without Dennis Schroder. The game is scheduled to take place on Thursday, 10:00 PM EST (Friday, 7:30 AM IST) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA.

LeBron James return: When is LeBron James coming back?

James, who has missed the team's win vs the Denver Nuggets, will also miss the Clippers-Lakers encounter. Additionally, head coach Frank Vogel spoke about James' situation, adding that the NBA icon is day-to-day with his sore right ankle. While James has missed a large chunk of games before, his absence could end up hurting the team before the playoffs.

“We’ll see. It’s not an ideal situation,” Vogel said. "Ideally, he’s 100% and has 10 games to get his legs and timing under him. We’re not going to have that situation. So we’re going to make the best of it". The team previously ranked second in the West are currently placed sixth. If they lose, they might participate in the upcoming play-in tournament.

.@KingJames in good spirits at today’s practice in El Segundo.



When do y’all think LeBron comes back?



📸: Lakers Scene (IG) | #Lakeshow pic.twitter.com/c38o9vn4tu — SHOWTIMEFORUM (@showtime_forum) May 6, 2021

Vogel added that the team wants him back as soon as they can, needing him to be as healthy as possible. "That’s the No. 1 goal. Wherever we end up in the standings, we want him as healthy as possible going into the playoffs. Other than that, we’re just going to compete and try to win as many games down the stretch here".

Without James, the team is 9-13. During his return, the team lost both games, winning their last against the Nuggets. Anthony Davis seems to be playing better as he continues to be back on the court. “Obviously we’d love to have LeBron on our team. He makes things a lot easier,” Lakers guard Alex Caruso said, adding that he is a great player.

(Image credits: AP)