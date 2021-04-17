Is Lebron James Playing Tonight Vs Jazz? LeBron James Injury Update Revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers take on Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz in their upcoming NBA regular season schedule. The Lakers have struggled in recent times especially in the absence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis with both ruled out of action for a few significant weeks. While the latter is close to returning, the former still has work to do before he returns to the court for the Lakers. Here's the LeBron James injury update and when will LeBron James return date.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? When is LeBron James coming back?

The untimely LeBron James injury took place in March. At 36, the four-time NBA champion has shown no signs of slowing down and was an MVP contention with his numbers stacking up against the very best in the business. However, LeBron James' run was halted after he suffered an injury during the clash against Atlanta Hawks last month. The Lakers superstar suffered a sprain and was ruled out for a significant period. As per the latest LeBron James update, the 36-year-old is reportedly doing the best he can to return to fitness and force an early return.

"LeBron James from the time he got hurt last weekend has an expected 4-to-6 week recovery period."



Our #NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on LeBron's ankle injury. pic.twitter.com/NFLU0jEDop — Stadium (@Stadium) March 25, 2021

As per multiple LeBron James return reports, LeBron has been waking up as early as 5:00 AM for his rehabilitation program as he continues to set new fitness benchmarks. James has been out for more than three weeks already, and will possibly take another couple of weeks before he is back in contention. James averaged 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season before his injury, and while the 2020 NBA Finals MVP will be itching to return, the Lakers will remain cautious as the defending champions still harbour title defence hopes. So the answer to the 'Is LeBron James playing tonight?' query is no.

Having LeBron James for the playoff run is of prime importance to the defending champions, who added veteran Andre Drummond to their side to shore up their fall. Since the LeBron James injury update, the Lakers have only won seven of their last 13 games.

Jazz vs Lakers live stream

To answer the 'How to watch Jazz vs Lakers live stream?' query, fans in India can watch the NBA live stream on the NBA App. However, one will need to purchase the NBA League Pass for the same. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content. There will be no live broadcast of the NBA this season in India. The Jazz vs Lakers live stream will begin at 2:00 AM IST on Sunday, April 18. NBA live scores can also be found on the official website and Google.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)