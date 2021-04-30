Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Kings? LeBron James Injury Update Latest

The Los Angeles Lakers are anxiously waiting for their star, LeBron James to return from injury after hit a slump in recent weeks. The defending champions have struggled in his absence and while Anthony Davis has returned to the court, Lakers have only won one of their last five games. Frank Vogel's side are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, 5.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets at fourth and a lot will depend on a LeBron James return if they have to break this rut of poor performances. Here's the LeBron James injury update and when will LeBron James return date.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? When is LeBron James coming back?

Lakers star LeBron James has been out for more than a month with an ankle injury but could return to the court next week as the regular season is drawing to a close. The 36-year-old suffered an injury during the clash against Atlanta Hawks on March 20 and has been ruled out ever since as the Lakers plummeted to fifth in the Western Conference. According to the latest LeBron James injury update, the four-time NBA champion could return next week, but like with Anthony Davis, James will have his minutes restricted as he ramps up his fitness.

LeBron James could return from injury as soon as this week, according to @wojespn.



ðŸ‘€ðŸ”¥#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/gQ12uGVSXn — Lakers UK (@lalakersuk) April 27, 2021

Reports suggested that the Lakers superstar has been waking up as early as 5:00 AM for his rehabilitation program as he continues to set new fitness benchmarks. James has been out for more than three weeks already, and will possibly take another week to return to full fitness. The four-time NBA champion averaged 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season before his injury, and while the 2020 NBA Finals MVP will be itching to return, the Lakers will remain cautious as the defending champions still harbour title defence hopes. LeBron is ruled out for clash against the Sacramento Kings, so the answer to the 'Is LeBron James playing tonight?' query is no.

Los Angeles Lakers are currently holding a 36-26 record and are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. With James and Davis back, Frank Vogel will push for a top-four seed in order to earn a home advantage during the playoffs. In the 19 games since James injury, the Lakers have won only eight, hurting their chances of a strong finish. Nonetheless, the franchise has not rushed with either Davis or LeBron's return to court, as the duo is a key part of the puzzle if the Lakers have to retain the NBA title.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)