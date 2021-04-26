Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Magic? LeBron James Injury Update Latest

The Los Angeles Lakers saw the return of Anthony Davis last week but the big man couldn't steer the defending champions to victory while having his minutes managed. Lakers have slipped to three consecutive defeats which could have serious implications on their playoffs race, as Frank Vogel's side are currently fifth in the Western Conference standings, four games behind the Denver Nuggets at fourth. Much of that will depend on a LeBron James return, and the Lakers are cautiously optimistic about the 36-year-old's return to the court. Here's the LeBron James injury update and when will LeBron James return date.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? When is LeBron James coming back?

ESPN's NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski has hinted that LeBron James could return to the court next week for the Lakers after having been out for more than a month with an ankle injury. The 36-year-old suffered an injury during the clash against Atlanta Hawks on March 20 and has been ruled out ever since as the Lakers plummeted to fifth in the Western Conference. According to the latest Lebron James injury update, the four-time NBA champions could return next week, but like with Anthony Davis, James will have his minutes restricted as he ramps up his fitness. Davis has been restricted to 15-minute cameos in his first two games since returning, but should likely be in full flow by the time LeBron steps onto the court.

Lebron James could be making his return from his ankle injury as early as the following week. h/t @showtime_forum @wojespn ðŸ“º Nba CountDown pic.twitter.com/hjyG1fX5vA — lakersvshaters (@lakersvshater) April 24, 2021

Reports suggested that the Lakers superstar has been waking up as early as 5:00 AM for his rehabilitation program as he continues to set new fitness benchmarks. James has been out for more than three weeks already, and will possibly take another couple of weeks before he is back in contention. James averaged 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season before his injury, and while the 2020 NBA Finals MVP will be itching to return, the Lakers will remain cautious as the defending champions still harbour title defence hopes. So the answer to the 'Is LeBron James playing tonight?' query is no.

Lakers are currently holding a 35-24 record and are the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference. With James and Davis back, Frank Vogel will push for a top-four seed in order to earn a home advantage during the playoffs. In the 17 games since James injury, the Lakers have won only seven, hurting their chances of a strong finish. Nonetheless, the franchise has not rushed with either Davis or LeBron's return to court, as the duo is a key part of the puzzle if the Lakers have to retain the NBA title.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)