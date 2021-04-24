Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Mavericks? LeBron James Injury Latest

The Los Angeles Lakers take on Western Conference rivals Dallas Mavericks in their upcoming NBA regular season schedule. The match will take place at the American Airlines Center in Texas. The match will begin at 7:30 PM local time on Saturday, April 24 (Sunday, April 25 at 6:00 AM IST).

With 35 wins, the Lakers are currently in fifth place in the Eastern Conference Standings. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are just a place behind The Lakers with 32 victories. With the Lakers looking to get back on winning ways after two back to back defeats, the question is: 'Is LeBron James playing tonight against The Mavericks' and what is the latest 'LeBron James injury update?'

Is LeBron James playing tonight? LeBron James injury update

LeBron James has been sidelined for the Lakers since he suffered a right ankle sprain on March 20. Prior to the LeBron James injury, the 36-year old was in excellent form and was also in contention for MVP. However, the four-time NBA champion has not featured since he suffered the injury during the clash against Atlanta Hawks last month. According to the latest LeBron James injury update, Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said that James had begun doing on-court work as he continues his rehab.

Prior to the Lakers' game against the Utah Jazz on Monday, Vogel said, "It’s still light work on the court, but he’s doing court work and progressing each day. He’s trying to do a little bit more with his activity each day." This would be great news for the Lakers fans who have seen their side lose the last two games as a result of LeBron James' absence.

When is LeBron James coming back?

Meanwhile, top American journalist Adrian Wojnarowski reported on April 10 that a LeBron James return can be expected in three weeks. This means that LeBron James could be back in action as soon as May 2 when his side faces the Toronto Raptors. However, the team is not expected to rush him as it may make his injury worse.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James return delayed

Dallas Mavericks predicted starting line-up: Point Guard: Luka Doncic, Shooting Guard: Josh Richardson, Small Forward: Tim Hardaway Jr., Power Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith, Center: Willie Cauley-Stein

Los Angeles Lakers predicted starting line-up: Point Guard: Dennis Schroder, Shooting Guard: Alex Caruso, Small Forward: Kyle Kuzma, Power Forward: Talen Horton-Tucker, Center: Montrezl Harrell