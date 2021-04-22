Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Mavericks? LeBron James Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers take on Western Conference rivals Dallas Mavericks in their upcoming NBA regular season schedule. The Lakers have struggled in recent times especially in the absence of both LeBron James and Anthony Davis with both ruled out of action for a few significant weeks. While the latter is close to returning, the former still has work to do before he returns to the court for the Lakers. Here's the LeBron James injury update and when will LeBron James return date.

Is LeBron James playing tonight? When is LeBron James coming back?

LeBron James has been missing in action for the Lakers since he went down with a high right ankle sprain on March 20. Before the LeBron James injury, the 36-year-old had shown no signs of slowing down and was an MVP contention with his numbers stacking up against the very best in the business. However, the four-time NBA champion's run was halted after he suffered an injury during the clash against Atlanta Hawks last month. As per the latest LeBron James injury update, the 36-year-old is reportedly doing the best he can to return to fitness and force an early return.

Anthony Davis confirms he'll return after a two month absence due to injury against Dallas on Thursday.



Davis added that LeBron James is likely only a further two weeks away.



The Lakers have maintained a 7-8 record since their two stars went down. pic.twitter.com/G4fbdPBlYd — Dylan Zhao (@CGTNDylanZhao) April 22, 2021

As per multiple LeBron James return reports, LeBron has been waking up as early as 5:00 AM for his rehabilitation program as he continues to set new fitness benchmarks. James has been out for more than three weeks already, and will possibly take another couple of weeks before he is back in contention. James averaged 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists this season before his injury, and while the 2020 NBA Finals MVP will be itching to return, the Lakers will remain cautious as the defending champions still harbour title defence hopes. So the answer to the 'Is LeBron James playing tonight?' query is no.

The Lakers' problems will be eased with Anthony Davis closer to returning on the court, who is doing "light work" on the hardwood. In the duo absence, the Lakers have gone 14-15 since Davis was sidelined and 7-8 since James' injury. Dennis Schroder and Montrezl Harrell have been the centrepieces in their absence, aided by the arrival of veteran Andre Drummond. Lakers coach Frank Vogel revealed that Davis will have to work on his conditioning and will be limited to around 15 minutes per contest in his first two games back. The clash against Mavericks begins their seven-game road trip that includes trips to Orlando, Washington and Sacramento.

(Image Courtesy: nba.com)