Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Nets? LeBron James Injury Update

Coming off of a tough loss to the Miami Heat side, the Los Angeles Lakers will hope to turn things around as they travel to New York to take on the Brooklyn Nets tonight. The 110-104 loss to the Heat will be a huge blow to the Lakers who have blown an early lead and will be coming into this game having lost two of their last five games. Missing two of their top players in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Lakers will hope that the rest of their squad can step up and get them on a winning streak.

LeBron James return: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Nets?

As per recent LeBron James return reports, LeBron James will not be a part of the LA Lakers' encounter against the Brooklyn Nets. While he is on the way to recovery, there is no date for King James' return, leaving the question of "When is LeBron James coming back?" a mystery. The Lakers will visit the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, April 11 at 6:00 AM IST (Saturday, 8:30 PM EST).

LeBron James injury update: When is LeBron James coming back?

Struggling to make ends meet since the LeBron James injury struck them during their game against the Atlanta Hawks, the LA Lakers will take on one of the best offensive sides in the NBA at present as they go up against the Nets. Despite playing on, and even scoring after going down during the Lakers vs Hawks game, LeBron James confirmed that an MRI on his leg showed that he had suffered a sprain as a result of Soloman Hill crash-landing on his ankle. With him still in recovery from his sprain, the answer to the all-important question, 'Is LeBron James playing tonight?' will be no.

NBA regular season: LA Lakers vs Brooklyn Nets preview

With 32 wins and 20 losses so far in the season, the LA Lakers are currently ranked fifth in the Western Conference. Having come into this series as the defending champions, the Lakers will not want to go down easy as the season approaches its business end. The Lakers will have to overtake the Utah Jazz, who are ranked first, followed by the Phoenix Suns, Los Angeles Clippers and the Denver Nuggets. A loss in this game could take them further down to 6th place.

Meanwhile, the hosts for this game, the Brooklyn Nets, will come into this match high on confidence and on a brilliant two-match win streak. Currently the table-toppers in the Eastern Conference with 36 wins and 16 losses, the Nets have a commanding 22-6 record at home - something that the Lebron-less Lakers will struggle to overcome. They are followed by the Philadelphia 76ers in second place and the Milwaukee Bucks in third. Losing today's game could see the Nets go down to second place.

