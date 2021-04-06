Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Raptors? LeBron James Injury Update

Visibly struggling without their star duo, the Los Angeles Lakers road to the playoffs is filled with unexpected hurdles. With Anthony Davis already out for weeks, the LeBron James injury occurred after the All-Star Game. Both players are expected to be out of weeks with the team apparently not keen on rushing them.

LeBron James return: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Raptors?

As per recent LeBron James return reports, James will be out of the team's encounter against the Toronto Raptors. While trying to recover, there is no date for James' return just yet, which cannot answer the question - When is LeBron James coming back? The Lakers will visit the Raptors on Tuesday, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, 5:30 AM EST).

LeBron James injury update: When is LeBron James coming back?

According to recent reports, LeBron James is getting up at 5:00 AM in the morning to work through his high ankle sprain. The Lakers icon is apparently "itching" to make his return. King James has not played since March 20, having suffered his sprain during the team's 99-94 loss against the Atlanta Hawks.

However, James is determined to come back as soon as he can, although the answer to the 'Is LeBron James playing tonight?' question is No. ESPN's Dave McMenamin spoke about King James itching to return. Before the injury, James was among multiple names to win the NBA MVP award. The Lakers, having won the title last season, are also aiming for a two-peat. However, with Davis and James sidelined, the Lakers have a tougher job till the playoffs.

During James' game vs the Atlanta Hawks, Hawks forward Soloman Hill was on his way to grab the ball, only to fall on James' right ankle. The four-time NBA champion fell onto the court in pain. James did not leave the game immediately after. He stayed on the court, even making one corner three-pointer before leaving for the locker room.

Later, the team announced that James was out and won't return. The X-rays on his ankles came back negative, but an MRI indicated an unfortunate high-ankle sprain. Since then, James has been out indefinitely.

Nothing angers and saddens me more than not being available to and for my teammates! I’m hurt inside and out right now. ðŸ¤¦ðŸ¾‍â™‚ï¸. The road back from recovery begins now. Back soon like I never left. #ThekidfromAKRONðŸ¤´ðŸ¾ — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 21, 2021

With 31 wins and 19 losses, the Lakers are currently ranked fifth in the Western Conference. Previously ranked second and third, the team has slipped down the table after losing James and Davis to injuries. The Utah Jazz are ranked first, followed by the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers. The Portland Trail Blazers and Dallas Mavericks trail behind the Lakers.

The Raptors, who will host the Lakers, are ranked 11th in the East with 20 wins and 30 losses. The Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers occupy the top two seeds in the East. The Chicago Bulls are ranked above the Raptors, while the Cleveland Cavaliers follow.

(Image credits: AP)