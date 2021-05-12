Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Rockets? LeBron James Injury Update

The Los Angeles Lakers have been without LeBron James for around 20-plus games this season. The four-time NBA icon missed games due to his high ankle sprain at first, only to be sidelined again after his return. The Lakers have won their last two games, but are still seeded seventh in the Western Conference – in line to compete in the play-in tournament.

LeBron James injury update: Is LeBron James playing tonight?

According to recent reports, LeBron James might return vs the Houston Rockets. The game is scheduled on Wednesday, 10:30 PM EST (Thursday, 8:00 AM IST) at the Staples Center. While James' status remains uncertain, the Lakers will also play without Dennis Schroder and Alex Caruso.

LeBron James return: When is LeBron James coming back?

LeBron James is going to give that right ankle one more day of rest today vs. Knicks -- and target a return on Wednesday vs. Rockets, sources tell @mcten and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 11, 2021

Before the New York Knicks game, reports hinted at a possible James return. However, the 36-year-old NBA icon reportedly rested for one more day and will aim to come back vs the Rockets. After returning from his high ankle sprain, James has been out since May 2 due to his sore right ankle.

Before the Knicks game, head coach Frank Vogel spoke about James missing Tuesday's (Wednesday IST) game. However, he provided no further update. James' absence has hurt the team over the past month. Previously seeded second then fifth, the tea has ended up in seventh place now.

“We know the position we are in. We are playing desperate. That is all we can do,” Anthony Davis said after the Knicks game. "This win is a confidence booster for us. If LeBron comes back tomorrow, hopefully, we can get him acclimated and back in the rhythm. We want him to get healthy and be ready for the playoffs".

Frank Vogel said LeBron participated in full practice today.



They’ve yet to determine his status for tomorrow’s game vs. the Knicks. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 10, 2021

NBA play-in tournament bracket

Western Conference

No. 7 – Los Angeles Lakers vs No. 8 – Golden State Warriors

No. 9 – Memphis Grizzlies vs No. 10 – San Antonio Spurs

Eastern Conference

No. 7 – Boston Celtics vs No. 8 – Charlotte Hornets

No. 9 – Indiana Pacers vs No. 10 – Washington Wizards

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers Instagram)