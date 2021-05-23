Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Suns? LA Lakers Injury Report Card

The Phoenix Suns will host the LA Lakers in the first-round of the 2021 NBA playoffs in the Western Conference on Sunday, May 23. The Game 1 clash between the two teams is scheduled to commence at 3:30 PM ET (Monday, May 24 at 1:00 AM IST). However, Lakers fans have been curious to know whether or not superstar LeBron James will be playing against the Suns in their first postseason game.

2021 NBA playoffs: Lakers vs Suns Game 1 preview

The Phoenix Suns played their best basketball in years this campaign, finishing their regular-season campaign only one game behind the top-seeded Utah Jazz. Monty Williams' side racked up 51 wins and suffered 21 defeats during the regular season. They now face a daunting task in the playoffs against the defending NBA champions.

Meanwhile, it was a dramatic end to the regular season for the LA Lakers, who dug deep to go five games unbeaten ahead of the postseason. The LA Lakers had to fight their way into the playoffs, beating the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament to take the 7th seed. LeBron James was the hero in the thrilling play-in victory over the Warriors on Wednesday night, hitting a dagger 3-pointer in the final minute after coming alive earlier in the second half, and he finished the Lakers' 103-100 victory with a triple-double.

LeBron James injury update: Will LeBron James return vs the Suns?

James was rumoured to have been playing the regular season through pain as he was suffering from an ankle issue throughout the campaign. He then sustained a more serious ankle injury towards the end of the regular season and even missed a few games due to injury, which saw the Lakers slip further down the Conference.

He missed six games for the Lakers during that period but returned against the Pacers last Saturday. Although James was still in recovery and played for limited minutes, he made the buzzer-beater for the LA Lakers against the Warriors during their play-in game, shortly after he was poked in the eye by Draymond Green.

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Suns?

The Lakers have reported no injury concerns heading into their first postseason game against the Suns. Barring any late setback, LeBron James is expected to start for the Lakers against the Suns on Sunday. The four-time NBA champion is averaging 25 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game this season.

Image Credits - nba.com