Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Suns? Lakers Star Could Feature In Pre-season Game

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Phoenix Suns on Friday (Saturday IST), for their final pre-season game. LeBron James and Anthony Davis missed the first two games, with the team apparently focusing on their defences. With a final game left to go, the Lakers will look to extend their pre-season record to 4-0.

Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Suns?

After James played his first game against the Suns, it is likely he plays a few minutes during the final pre-season game.

James was apparently unhappy with the league starting so soon, and was earlier reported to be sitting out a few games. With a short offseason, teams like the Lakers and the Miami Heat have had minimum time to prepare themselves. However, James seems to be playing, especially with their game against the LA Clippers lined up on opening night.

"I felt great, honestly," Davis said about their game. He spoke about thinking he might be "a little winded", as getting in shape is different from being in "game shape". "So I was kind of hesitant about that, but I felt fine. I could have even played more," he added, stating that he might do so on Friday.

LeBron James pre-season game

Fadeaway bucket by Bron, smooth like butter 🧈 pic.twitter.com/CU0o1ANfIV — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 17, 2020

James played for 15 minutes, scoring 11 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Davis, on the other hand, scored 10 points and 4 rebounds in 18 minutes. Kyle Kuzma led the Lakers with 23 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 18 points. For the Suns, Deandre Ayton dropped 21 points, while Devin Bookers and Chris Paul scored 16 and 4 points respectively.

Lakers vs Suns live stream details: How to watch Lakers vs Suns live?

Fans have multiple ways to watch the NBA pre-season live stream. In the USA, various streaming services like fuboTV, YouTube TV and Hulu will stream the game live. While subscriptions for games are free, a free trial period for most is usually available.

In India, fans can watch the live stream on the NBA app. However, to start the game, one will have to get an NBA League Pass subscription. The pass will enable fans to watch multiple matches, along with replays, highlights and much more exclusive content.

Date – Friday, December 18 (Saturday, December 19 IST)

Time – 10:30 PM EST (9:00 AM IST)

Venue – PHX Arena, Arizona

(Image credits: Los Angeles Lakers Instagram)