Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Suns? Lakers Vs Suns Predicted Lineups

The NBA playoffs have already begun and the Los Angeles Lakers have drawn against the Phoenix Suns as a part of the Western Conference game. The second playoff game between the two sides will be played at the Phoenix Suns Arena. The NBA game will begin at 7:00 PM local time on Tuesday, May 25 (7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 26).

The first NBA playoff game between the two sides ended in defeat for the Los Angeles Lakers as the Phoenix Suns won 99-90. Devin Bookers was the star for the home side as he scored 34 points in the 45 minutes that he played. With the Los Angeles Lakers looking to level the scores against the Phoenix Suns, it raises the all-important questions: 'Is LeBron James playing tonight' and what is the latest 'LeBron James injury update?'

Is LeBron James playing tonight? LeBron James injury update

The Los Angeles Lakers had a dramatic end to the regular season as Frank Vogel's side dug deep to go five games unbeaten ahead of the postseason. Along the way into the playoffs, the Lakers beat Stephen Curry's Golden State Warriors in the play-in tournament to take the seventh seed. LeBron James was the talisman in the thrilling play-in victory as he hit a three-pointer in the final minute to help the Lakers win 103-100.

LeBron James was rumoured to have gone through the regular season through pain as he was suffering from an ankle issue throughout the campaign. Moreover, he also sustained a more serious ankle injury towards the end of the regular season and even missed a few games, which saw the Lakers slip further down the Western Conference. While James has suffered from an ankle issue for most of the campaign he is expected to return tonight after playing against the Suns in the first playoffs game.

Lakers vs Suns predicted starting line-ups: LeBron James return expected

The Los Angeles Lakers have once again reported no injury concerns heading into their second playoff game against the Phoenix Suns. Barring any late setback, a LeBron James return is expected to the starting line-up. The four-time NBA champion is averaging 25 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game this season, and hence will be a crucial boost to the Lakers' lineup. The Lakers vs Suns predicted starting line-ups is given below.

Frank Vogel said “everybody is good to go” from a health standpoint for Game 2. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 24, 2021

Los Angeles Lakers: Dennis Schroder, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Andre Drummond

Phoenix Suns: Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton