Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Warriors? LeBron James Injury Update

The upcoming Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors game is about to give fans what they have eagerly awaiting – a renewed LeBron James-Steph Curry rivalry. While not a traditional playoff series, the play-in will decide one team's confirmed postseason spot. James, out with his ankle injury for weeks, will look to lead his game to a two-peat.

LeBron James injury update: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Warriors?

As per recent reports, LeBron James will be playing against the Warriors. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, 10:00 PM EST (Thursday, 7:30 AM IST) at the Staples Center. The Lakers, previously playing with a depleted roster, have no injuries listed for their upcoming game.

LeBron James return: When is LeBron James coming back?

On Sunday (Monday IST), the Los Angeles Lakers beat the New Orleans Pelicans 110-98. The team and fans, however, remained petrified as James tweaked his ankle. James was playing the third game back after his high ankle sprain and seemed to hurt his ankle a little. In the fourth quarter, James attempted a layup from a spin move.

James ended up landing awkwardly and ended up exiting the game later on. Later, head coach Frank Vogel and James confirmed that he will be fine by the play-in tournament. "It was a tweak," James said. He added that he stepped on Nickeil Alexander-Walker's foot while landing, which tweaked his ankle. However, he assured everyone that he will be fine.

Preview

The Warriors beat the Memphis Grizzlies to secure their place as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers, on the other hand, lost to the Portland Trail Blazers and ended up as the No. 7 seed. Whoever wins on Wednesday, will clinch their playoff spot. Whoever loses will have another chance to win at home on Friday (Saturday IST) against whoever wins the Memphis Grizzlies-San Antonio Spurs clash.

Steph Curry is in the middle of a stellar season, finishing the regular season with a 32-point average. "I kept telling you over the last six weeks that we were going to go on a run," head coach Steve Kerr said. "We could feel our team improving and coming together a couple months back. We knew that the schedule would start to shift and favour us. We just felt like if we could hang in there that these last 20 games would be a chance for us to make a real push".

(Image credits: AP)