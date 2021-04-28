Is LeBron James Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? LeBron James Injury Update Latest

Sidelined with an unfortunate high ankle sprain, the Los Angeles Lakers have been without LeBron James for weeks. The NBA icon, while nearing his return, is not completely there yet. However, as Anthony Davis works his way towards playing more minutes on the court, King James will soon work towards the end.

LeBron James injury update: Is LeBron James playing tonight vs Wizards?

As per recent reports, LeBron James will not play against the Washington Wizards. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, 7:30 PM EST (Thursday, 5:00 AM IST) at the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Alex Caruso is also on a day-to-day basis, while Jared Dudley remains out.

LeBron James return: When is LeBron James coming back?

While there are not many updates about James' exact date of return, Denis Schroder recently spoke about his comeback, which might be sooner than many people think. "I mean, he's close," Schroder said according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. "I can tell you that much. We're ready. We can't wait for him to get back to help us win games again and be together at the right time. Eleven games in and get to work".

That being said, the Lakers only have 12 games remaining before the postseason. If James returns within a few days, he will have enough time on the court leading to the playoffs. On the other hand, Davis has returned to the game when the Lakers are placed fifth. When he was injured, the team was second and could have aimed for first place in the West.

“I didn’t think about (my injuries) one time tonight. Honestly I just went out there and played,” Davis added, speaking about only thinking about being excited to be back. He was excited to play with his team and did not hesitate. He further added that he was not nervous, which he said is "reassuring" with regards to his team.

James, who was in line for another MVP award in his career after the title, was scoring 25.4 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists per game before his injury. The Lakers have been affected without their two star players, struggling to secure straight wins. King James has reportedly been getting up early to rehab and was even seen doing so at the sidelines during Lakers games.

NBA standings

With 36 wins and 25 losses, the Los Angeles Lakers are ranked fifth in the Western Conference. The Denver Nuggets are ranked fourth, while the Dallas Mavericks are sixth. The Utah Jazz are ranked first, followed by the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers in the West.

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, are placed 10th in the Eastern Conference with 27 wins and 34 losses. The Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls follow. The Brooklyn Nets lead the East, followed by the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks.

(Image credits: LeBron James Instagram)