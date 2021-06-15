Is Luka Doncic Leaving Dallas? What Happened To Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic's future with the Dallas Mavericks has become the talk of the town after reports suggested that the two-time NBA All-Star was set to sign a super-max contract extension with the Western Conference giants this summer. However, it is believed that Doncic is now stalling on his new deal due to a rift with Haralabos Voulgaris, one of the executives at the franchise. On Monday, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took to Twitter to respond to those rumours around Doncic leaving Dallas over a potential feud with Voulgaris.

What happened to Luka Doncic? Luka Doncic Haralabos Voulgaris controversy

Over the weekend, a report from The Athletic claimed that multiple team sources were concerned about Doncic's long-term future in Dallas, even though the 22-year-old has a healthy relationship with the Mavericks organization at large. As per reports, during a game in February, Doncic had "snapped" at the director of quantitative research and development, Haralabos Voulgaris, after a turnover. It is believed that Voulgaris had then yelled at Doncic, saying: "Don't f****** tell me to calm down" after he interpreted a gesture as Voulgaris telling him to do so.

There's concern internally about Luka Doncic’s desire to remain in Dallas long-term, per @TheAthleticNBA pic.twitter.com/XVZi6kdMNn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2021

Following the game, Voulgaris admitted his gesture wasn't directed at Doncic alone, but the incident "only worsened an already inflamed relationship between the two." Reports also claim that their poor relationship is based on more than just one incident. In April, Doncic told his teammates that Voulgaris was "quitting on them" after he departed from the game early during Dallas' defeat against the New York Knicks.

Mavs star stalling on new contract extension? Is Luka Doncic leaving Dallas?

Should Doncic make an All-NBA team for this season, he will be eligible for a supermax extension worth more than $200 million over five seasons, which would begin when his rookie deal concludes in a year. He previously highlighted his intention to sign the deal as well. However, his poor relationship with Voulgaris is reportedly set to be a factor.

Luka Doncic on signing the looming $200 million contract extension he will be offered this summer: "I think you know the answer." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 7, 2021

Doncic helped the Mavericks to a fifth-place finish during the 2020-21 regular season. He finished the regular season with 27.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. However, the Mavs were dumped out of the first round after the team lost Game 7 of their series with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Mark Cuban is making sure Luka Doncic is happy with the organization 💯 pic.twitter.com/NtmmKPrk3H — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) June 14, 2021

While there have been rumours suggesting that Doncic is unwilling to sign a contract extension due to Voulgaris' presence in the organization, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has claimed that the rumours are "Total bull****". On Monday, the 62-year-old took to Twitter to respond to deny any potential feud between Doncic and Voulgaris.

Image Credits - Luka Doncic Instagram