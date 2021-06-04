Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Clippers? Mavericks predicted lineup for Game 6

Luka Doncic is having a brilliant series against the Clippers. The Slovenian has been averaging 35 points in the first round against the team from LA. He has been instrumental for the Mavs since they drafted him in 2018 and will be looking to end the hopes of the Clippers in Game 6 with another magical performance. The Clippers have not been able to guard the 2-time all-star and he keeps adding to their misery by making those wonderful shots.

Luka Doncic injury update: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight?

The first Mavericks injury report for Friday's Game 6 has Luka Doncic (neck strain) and Maxi Kleber (sore Achilles) listed as probable and JJ Redick as out. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) June 3, 2021

Luka did suffer a neck strain and was doubtful for Game 5, but he put all those doubts to rest after going off for 42 points and securing his Playoff high of 14 assists. After a wonderful outing in Game 5, there have been reports surrounding Luka's availability for Game 6, as he is listed as probable and will be a game-time decision. Maxi Kleber who has been suffering from an injury from the start of the series has also been listed as a probable. JJ Reddick has been declared out of the game after suffering from a heel injury.

Luka Doncic return: When is Luka Doncic coming back?

Luka Doncic recovered from his neck injury, scored 42 points and elevated his teammates in the Mavs' 105-100 Game 5 win over the Clippers. Rick Carlisle: "Luka Doncic is one of the toughest players I’ve ever seen" https://t.co/wcV5gXOylg — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) June 3, 2021

Luka's exit would be a big blow for the Mavs and a big chance for the Clippers to crawl their way into the series. There have been no updates or reports, regarding his availability but the Mavs will be hoping that he can start the game and seal the series in Dallas. Luka recorded an unbelievable stat in Game 5 where he was responsible for either scoring or assisting 31-37 baskets scored by Dallas. He is also the third player in the NBA to score 300 plus points in the first 9 career games and shares the list with the legendary Kareem Abdul Jabbar and Michael Jordan

Mavericks vs Clippers

When asked about his reaction to going 3-2 down in the series, Paul George said, "We are confident, we can extend the series and bring this back home. We have to go to Dallas and it's going to be another hard environment for us to go into, but it's what we have to do." The Clippers tied the series after winning 2 games in Dallas and will be hoping to do the same on Friday. With doubts surrounding Luka's availability, Dallas will have to rely on players like Tim Hardaway Jr and Kristaps Porzingis to deliver a special performance to help them advance into the next round.

Mavericks vs Clippers predicted lineup

Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr, Dorian Finney Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell

Los Angeles Clippers: Reggie Jackson, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Marcus Morris, Nicholas Batum

