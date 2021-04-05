Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Vs Jazz? Latest Mavericks Team News Revealed

As the NBA 2020-21 season progresses, the Dallas Mavericks are heading towards another playoff run. While looking to aim for a deeper playoff run, young Luka Doncic continues to lead the team. Currently, at a 27-21 (win-loss) record, the team will only have to work to make sure they have a successful and deep playoff run. So considering the Luka Doncic injury, the question remains - 'Is Luka Doncic playing tonight?'

Luka Doncic return: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Jazz?

As per the recent Luka Doncic return reports, he should be playing against the league-leading Utah Jazz on Monday (Tuesday IST). The Mavs will host the top-seeded Jazz at the American Airlines Center. The game is scheduled to take place at 7:00 PM EST (4:30 AM IST).

While Doncic is playing, which also answers the 'When is Luka Doncic coming back?' query, some other Mavericks players might not be available for the game. As of now, Kristaps Porzingis is listed as out for the game (wrist injury), while Josh Richardson is also sidelined due to his calf injury. Maxi Kleber, Willie Cauley-Stein and Tyrell Terry are all listed as out. Additionally, JJ Redick – recently acquired after a controversial affair with the New Orleans Pelicans – will be out due to a heel ailment.

Luka Doncic injury update: When is Luka Doncic coming back?

Last month in March, the Mavs All-Star guard was out due to his back injury. The Mavericks played against the Indiana Pacers, losing 109-94. While the team boasts a roster with Porzingis and Richardson, the team is yet to be what many consider a title contender. Doncic, while carrying the team most of the time, needs a better support system heading into the fast-approaching playoffs.

Luka Doncic yelled "ANNNNNNNNNND 1!!!!!!!!!" after this layup.



Ref gave him a tech. It's Doncic's 11th technical foul of the season. pic.twitter.com/c5YHPASnUX — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) April 3, 2021

Doncic has been averaging 28.6 points, 8.1 assists and 8.8 rebounds this season, shooting 48.8% from the field and 37.1% from the three-point line. Having another successful season, Doncic is once again drawing attention for the MVP conversation. However, reports and expects believe the Mavericks performance for the remainder of the regular season will matter, especially if they climb up the ranks.

Doncic has been compared to multiple players in his short three-year, many hailing him the next big thing after LeBron James.

The Mavericks are currently placed seventh in the league with 27 wins and 21 losses. The Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors trail behind them. The team is currently on a four-game winning streak and will take on the top-seed after their 109-87 blowout win over the Washington Wizards.

(Image credits: Luka Doncic Instagram)