Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Vs Knicks? Luka Doncic Latest News

After their latest win against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Dallas Mavericks will be facing the New York Knicks. The game against the Grizzlies was a highlight, with the Mavericks coming out on top after a buzzer-beater from Luka Doncic. The young Slovenian star has been leading the team for the 2020-21 season as well, hoping for a deeper playoff run this time around.

Luka Doncic return: Is Luka Doncic playing tonight?

As of now, Doncic will be playing the Mavericks' upcoming game against the New York Knicks. The game is scheduled on Friday, 9:30 PM EST (Saturday, 7:00 AM IST). Additionally, Tyrell Terry is the only Mavs player sidelined for the Knicks game due to his personal reasons.

Luka Doncic injury update: When is Luka Doncic coming back?

Early in March, Doncic suffered from a sore back. However, Doncic will be playing the next game, averaging 28.6 points per game while shooting 48.6% from the field and 36.4% from the three-point range.

Mavericks vs Grizzlies highlights

Donic won his team the game against the Grizzlies with an off-balance three-pointer. He had a 25-point second half, dominating his way to victory.

LUKA DONCIC ARE YOU KIDDING! ðŸ”¥ pic.twitter.com/C6wMhjerg8 — ESPN (@espn) April 15, 2021

"This is one of those joyous nights where we escaped. We had Houdini. He got us out of here alive," Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said after the game. The coach continued to talk about Doncic, and how the shot was a miracle one can pull off once in a blue moon. "Luka made one of the signature, special shots that you're going to see for a long time. Get the ball in his hands and he believes anything is possible".

"Honestly, I don't remember," Doncic said while talking about his shot. "I was kind of falling down. It's kind of lucky, but we'll take it". Doncic had 29 points, while Kristaps Porzingis had 21 points, and Dwight Powell added 12 points.

ðŸš¨ MAGICAL LUKA GAME-WINNER! ðŸš¨



Luka Doncic beats the trap, puts up the floater from behind the arc and knocks down the #TissotBuzzerBeater to lift the @dallasmavs! #ThisIsYourTime pic.twitter.com/eOqyEGMg7T — NBA (@NBA) April 15, 2021

Carlisle accepted that the game had its ups and downs, but Doncic's last play was "amazing". "You look at the last minute or so".

NBA standings

With 30 wins and 24 losses, the Dallas Mavericks are ranked seventh in the Western Conference standings. The Knicks, on the other hand, are ranked sixth in the East with a 29-27 win-loss record.

(Image credits: Luka Doncic Instagram)