Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Mavericks Team News Ahead Of Blockbuster Clash

The Dallas Mavericks lock horns with the Los Angeles Lakers at the American Airlines Center on Thursday, April 22. The NBA regular-season game between the two Western Conference giants is scheduled to commence at 9:30 PM ET (Friday, April 23 at 7:00 AM IST). However, NBA fans have been curious to know whether or not Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic will be ready to face Frank Vogel's side.

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers preview

The Dallas Mavericks are currently in seventh place on the Western Conference table, with 31 wins and 26 losses. Rick Carlisle's side suffered defeats against the Knicks and the Kings but bounced back with a win over the Pistons on Wednesday. The Mavs will now be looking to finish the season strong as they head into the business end of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are in fifth place on the Western Conference table, with 35 wins and 23 defeats. Frank Vogel's side have struggled for consistency in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, both of whom are nursing injuries at the moment. However, following an OT defeat against the Jazz on Saturday, the Lakers were able to exact revenge and get one over the Conference leaders on Monday with a 111-97 victory. The Lakers will also be hoping to finish the season on a high before potentially thinking about the playoffs.

Is there any Luka Doncic injury update from the Mavs?

Earlier in March, Doncic suffered from a sore back. However, the 22-year-old quickly returned to action for the Mavericks following his recovery. He hasn't suffered any injuries or setbacks ever since and isn't listed on the team's injury report card.

In fact, Doncic has only gone from strength to strength over the past few months. He recently dropped 30 points, nine assists and 10 rebounds against the Pistons to help the Mavs to a comfortable 127-117 win on Wednesday.

Is Luka Doncic playing tonight vs Lakers?

Barring any late injury or setback, Luka Doncic is expected to start for the Mavericks when they take on a depleted Lakers side on Thursday. Doncic has been in sizzling form for the Mavs this season, averaging 28.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 8.7 assists per game.

Mavericks team news vs Lakers

Tyrell Terry is the only player currently ruled out for the Mavs. Maxi Kleber is listed as 'day-to-day' on the team's injury report card. Kleber injured his lower back during the win over the Pistons.

