Is Nerlens Noel Playing Tonight Vs Hawks? Knicks Injury Report For Game 2

The New York Knicks are playing their first NBA postseason since the 2012-13 season. Led by Julius Randle, the Knicks have surprised everyone, now hoping to at least reach the Eastern Conference Finals. However, despite their first playoff game at home, the Knicks lost the game to the Atlanta Hawks.

Nerlens Noel injury update: Is Nerlens Noel playing tonight?

According to recent reports, Nerlens Noel is questionable for the upcoming Knicks-Hawks game. The game is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, 5:00 AM IST) at the Madison Square Garden in NYC. Luca Vildoza is also listed as day-to-day for the Knicks.

Nerlens Noel return: When is Nerlens Noel coming back?

Nerlens Noel (sprained right ankle) is questionable for Game 2. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) May 25, 2021

After a foul on Young during the first game vs the Hawks, Noel ended up leaving the court with 6:43 minutes left on the clock. Noel ended up landing awkwardly, wincing and leaving the court. Now, as the Knicks face another challenge at home, Noel's status for the game is questionable.

“He tweaked his ankle, so we’ll see where he is [Tuesday],’’ head coach Tom Thibodeau said, adding that he only participated in some of Monday's practice. Now, since the Knicks and Hawks have a day between the games, Noel might have proper time to recover, though he might remain questionable. If the game was on Monday (Tuesday IST), Noel might not have played.

Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

Cam Reddish – Out, Achilles

Brandon Goodwin – Out, respiratory condition

New York Knicks

Luca Vildoza – day to day

Mitchell Robinson – Out, foot

NBA preview

As the teams will meet for Game 2, the Knicks are going to try their best to level the series while at home. The Hawks, however, might have an advantage with Noel off the court. The MSG crowd let Trae Young know he was not welcome, who dropped 32 points against the Knicks.

"Game 2, as I've said to our guys, is going to be even crazier. The intensity is going to go up a lot. We have to be ready for that," Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said. "I didn't know if I was really hearing what they were saying. I hadn't heard that in an arena before, not from the whole building".

He added that Young did a good job at blocking all the noise made at Game 1. "It didn't seem like it impacted him at all. He was able to stay focused on what he had to do out there on the floor and able to get a win".

"I'm not making no excuses," Julius Randle said. "I've got to be better, and I will be better. I'll just leave it at that". Tom Thibodeau agreed that they have to get ready, as the game remains a must-win.

(Image credits: Nerlens Noel Twitter)