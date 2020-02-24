Is Paul George Playing Tonight Vs Grizzlies? Clippers Star's Hamstring Struggle Continues

LA Clippers star Paul George missed the game against Sacramento Kings on Saturday night (Sunday IST) despite participating in full practice ahead of the game. Along with a Paul George injury, fellow teammate Patrick Beverley also sat out the game as Clippers succumbed to a 103-112 loss to the Kings. With his hamstring injury a major cause for concern, 'Is Paul George playing tonight?' remains a popular query, fans asked on the internet. We analyse how likely is 'A Paul George return against Grizzlies.'

Is Paul George playing on Monday night? Paul George struggling for form as well

Paul George has played in 9 of the Clippers’ last 18 Games. In those 9 games, PG is averaging 17.9 PPG and only playing 25.3 MPG



Are you worried about Paul George?🤔 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 18, 2020

Is Paul George playing tonight? Paul George injury update

Paul George, 29, has struggled with a hamstring injury this season. Having joined the Clippers only in the summer, George has already missed 10 games (nine straight in January) as Clippers struggle for consistency in the Western Conference. The 29-year-old injured his left hamstring for the third time this season when Clippers lost to Celtics last Thursday (Friday IST). George lasted just 15 minutes in the game as Clippers dramatically lost to their Eastern Conference rivals.

Is Paul George playing tonight? When is Paul George coming back?

Late to seeing the Clippers’ injury report for tomorrow but Patrick Beverley and Paul George have each been upgraded to “questionable” to play vs. MEM. — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) February 24, 2020

NBA insider Andre Greif noted that Paul George along with Patrick Beverley (groin injury) are both 'questionable' for Clippers' tie against Memphis Grizzlies. While the tightness in his right hamstring may not be mean a lengthy layoff, a Paul George return on Monday night (Tuesday IST) remains a massive doubt.

When is Paul George coming back? Paul George return and Clippers incoming

An injury to George means, new acquisition Marcus Morris will again slot in alongside Kawhi Leonard. Morris does provide the physicality to the Clippers starting five. But it remains to be seen if Morris can combine with Leonard and Montrezl Harrell against Grizzlies.

Clippers are currently third in the Western Conference behind Lakers and Nuggets with a 37-19 (win-loss) record.

