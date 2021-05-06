Is Paul George Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Clippers Team News

NBA's Western Conference will next feature a match between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers. The match will be played at the historic venue of Staples Centre in Los Angeles. Since the Staples Center is the home stadium for both sides, fans can expect this contest to be a cagey affair since none of the teams would want to lose this match. The NBA game will begin at 7:00 PM local time on Thursday, May 4 (7:30 AM IST on Friday, May 5).

With 44 wins and 22 losses, the Los Angeles Clippers are currently in fourth place in the Western Conference standings. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers are currently in sixth place with 37 wins and 28 losses. If the Clippers are to maintain their lead over the Lakers in the Western Conference standings, they will require their strongest line-up on Thursday. With so much in line for the Los Angeles Clippers it raises the questions: 'Is Paul George playing tonight' and 'What is the latest Paul George injury update?'

Is Paul George playing tonight? Paul George injury update

Paul George has delivered some of the best performances of his career this season and is one of the top point scorers for the Los Angeles Clippers team. George returned from a toe injury a few weeks ago and on his return, he told the media, "The injury allowed me to kind of make an excuse for myself. But then when I put it in perspective, if I'm going to play, then why not just give it my all and put that to the side." Los Angeles Clippers fans will hope that the best of Paul George is yet to come.

When is Paul George coming back? Paul George return expected against the Los Angeles Lakers

With the Los Angeles Clippers star having no injury concerns, a Paul George return is expected against the Los Angeles Lakers. George starred in the last match as he scored 22 points in 35 mins for the Clippers (105) as they beat the Toronto Raptors (100) by five points. Moreover, with Lakers star LeBron James set to miss out on this showdown, the Clippers will have the edge going into this match.

Grabbed the win. Back again on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/ur6UK7qizV — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) May 5, 2021

Los Angeles Clippers team news: Paul George return to provide a huge boost

Point Guard: Reggie Jackson, Shooting Guard: Paul George, Small Forward: Kawhi Leonard, Power Forward: Marcus Morris Sr., Center: Ivica Zubac